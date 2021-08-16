Bundesliga betting tips: Weekend best bets

Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets across this weekend's Bundesliga action, starting with Friday nights clash between Dortmund and Hoffenheim.

Dortmund v Hoffenheim tips Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Mix

Dortmund 2/5 | Draw 19/5 | Hoffenheim 21/4 It was a promising start to the campaign for Dortmund with a 5-2 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt on opening weekend but the results that have followed have been disappointing. They were beaten 3-1 by Bayern in the Super Cup before a 2-1 loss to Freiburg last time out. Hoffenheim's campaign has brought a 4-0 win over Augsburg and a 2-2 draw with the battling Union Berlin - it may not be as comfortable for the hosts as their 2/5 price on victory suggests. In what has been a fairly high-scoring opening to the season, these two have led the way with six goals each in the first two games. No side has managed more and the fact that Dortmund's goal difference is only +2 suggests more goals are on the cards on Friday night. At an odds-against 11/10 price, there is value in backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 3.5 GOALS IN THE GAME. That would have landed in two of Dortmund's three games this season; it would have been a winner in Hoffenheim's 2-2 home draw with Union. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet The hosts are slowly welcoming players back but injury issues remain in defence. With quality in attack - led by the prolific Erling Haaland and supported mainly by Marco Reus - they have the ability to outscore an opponent. For the neutral, that should mean entertainment. There is always a hesitancy that comes with Dortmund though. They've failed to seriously challenge Bayern's dominance of this division apart from 2019 and there are always issues of consistency. Coming into this on the back of two consecutive defeats - one to outsiders in Freiburg - it's best to avoid the outright odds altogether. Of course they are capable of winning and they could well do so here but odds as short as 2/5 with most bookmakers just feels a bit too risky until the season has become more settled. Instead, based on early showings, there is more comfort in backing a high-scoring contest. Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Hoffenheim (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Mainz v Greuther Fürth tips Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday

Mainz 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Greuther Fürth 18/5 We usually don't focus on non-TV games in this column but the prices of this game grabbed my attention. Mainz are the odds-on favourites here - aided by the fact they beat RB Leipzig in their previous home game - but we shouldn't discount Greuther Fürth's chances following their last performance. They were held by Bielefeld but enjoyed the better of the opportunities - 20 shots to their opponent's nine and an xG scoreline of 2.15 to 0.76 in their favour shows they should have picked up all three points. Mainz's season has contained that win over Leipzig but they narrowly lost the xG battle and were then beaten 2-0 at Bochum. If Fürth are to survive, these are the games where they need to gain something. With that in mind, I'm willing to take the 5/4 available on GREUTHER FÜRTH or DRAW in the double chance market, given this game could easily go either way. The possibility of two outcomes in this provides more of a 'safety net' despite the appealing 4/1 available on an away win. CLICK HERE to back Greuther Fürth/Draw on double chance with Sky Bet Again, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mainz come out on top but there are doubts about them based on opening results - and while Fürth have hardly been perfect either - the performance of the visitors in their last contest may be an indicator of their levels against those expected to be near them at the bottom-end of the table. I'm also going to side with the Infogol model which has highlighted this game as a potential goal fest. Best odds of 15/8 are available for OVER 3.5 GOALS and that is very generous based on the data. CLICK HERE to back over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Those odds give an implied probability of around 35% on this outcome but Infogol calculates a 45% chance of 4+ goals in this contest. With that, we'd expect to see prices of much closer to 5/4 or 6/5 - it's a value play in a 14:30 BST kick-off. Score prediction: Mainz 2-2 Greuther Fürth (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin tips Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Bayern Munich 1/7 | Draw 13/2 | Hertha Berlin 14/1 What had the potential to be a successful project is slowly turning into a battle for survival - Hertha Berlin just about avoided relegation last season but sit bottom of the table after two games of the new campaign. A trip to Bayern Munich is not what you want when struggling for results. Julian Nagelsmann's side haven't exactly been comfortable but they have gained points - the 3-2 win over Köln became much harder work than it should have been. Super Cup success came in between their two opening league matches but we're yet to see a 'dominant' Bayern performance that we have become accustomed to in recent times. Winning by a three or four goal margin is, of course, a big ask but it would do something for the slight doubts that are starting to creep in about this team. Those doubts lead to huge value in this game. At a best price of 13/2 - and even at 5s and 6s elsewhere - there's big interest in BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN FROM BEHIND. They've shown defensive weaknesses that should remain until they fully settle into a new system. CLICK HERE to back Bayern Munich to win from behind with Sky Bet Scoring first hasn't been a problem for Hertha this season but gaining points has. They took the led against both Wolfsburg and Köln but left empty-handed. Last time out would have been particularly painful - a 60th minute penalty fired them into a 1-0 lead before eventually losing 2-1. They even finished the 2020/21 campaign in similar fashion by taking the lead against Hoffenheim and then losing the match. While the odds do have them as big outsiders, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them hold an advantage at some stage in the match. After all, Bayern conceded first at Mönchengladbach before Robert Lewandowski rescued a point and they were made to worry last weekend when two quick-fire Köln goals made it 2-2 at the Allianz Arena. This defence doesn't look completely confident just yet - they have conceded in all three games so far. Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Hertha Berlin (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)