Burnley v Brighton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Burnley's opening Premier League fixture against Brighton, providing his best bets and score predictions.

Football betting tips: Burnley v Brighton 1pt Burnley to win at 11/5 (Betway) 1pt Burnley +1 on the corner handicap at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Burnley and Brighton finished 17th and 16th respectively in the Premier League last season, separated by just two points. Results-wise the two endured similar campaigns, Burnely winning 10 games to Brighton’s nine, while both sides featured inside the Premier League’s bottom six for goals scored. Essentially, these are two evenly matched teams. Brighton, however, are the favourites to win this fixture, a pattern that looks to be carrying on from last season; the Seagulls being overestimated by the market.

Following Brighton to level stakes last season would have seen you lose more than five points, while backing Burnely would have seen you make over five points profit over the campaign. This is not to say backing Burnley ever week is a profitable system, nor that Brighton should be avoided, but it does demonstrate how certain teams are consistently overpriced and certain teams are consistently underpriced. CLICK HERE to back Burnley with Sky Bet This looks another occasion where BURNLEY have been underestimated and should therefore be backed, with the 11/5 available with Betway a value play.

Back Burnley for corners The spreads expect Brighton to have one more corner than Burnley, suggesting that Burnely +1 corner should be around even money, so backing BURNLEY +1 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP at 11/8 is another bet that makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Burnley +1 on the corner handicap with Sky Bet Brighton lost the corner battle in 11 of their 19 away matches last season, including at Turf Moor, and with home advantage in Burnely’s favour, as well as the Clarets’ propensity for delivering balls into the box, Sean Dyche’s men should cover the handicap. This would be paid out as a winner should Burnley win the same amount of corners as Brighton, or more than the Seagulls.

Burnley +1 on the corner handicap at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1600 BST (11/08/21)