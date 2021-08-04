Football betting tips Tokyo 2020: Olympics men's football best bets

After bagging two winners from two selections in the Olympic semi-finals, Liam Kelly previews the medal matches at Tokyo 2020.

Mexico v Japan Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Friday Both these nations suffered heartbreaking losses in the semi-finals, ending the Olympics with the consolation of a bronze medal play-off. Japan recorded their second successive 0-0 draw of the knockout stages on Tuesday, eventually beaten in extra-time by Spain after conceding only their second goal of the whole tournament. A previously entertaining Mexico side were completely shut down by Brazil in the semi-final prior to losing in a shootout. To their credit, they also looked a solid defensive unit in that match, which wasn't part of their make-up earlier in the competition. This is another tough test, though, facing a host nation determined to bounce back from disappointment. Japan put in a very spirited display against a talented Spain team, and although fans haven't been in attendance, they have been one of the better teams at Tokyo 2020 despite the pressure of being hosts. It may not happen in regulation time, but JAPAN have the quality TO WIN THE TIE and claim bronze as slight outsiders. CLICK HERE to back Japan to win the tie v Mexico with Sky Bet

Brazil v Spain Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday Unfortunately for the neutral, the battle for Olympic gold looks likely to be an extremely dour one. Brazil needed penalties to edge past Mexico following 120 minutes of uneventful football. Since their comfortable advancement to the knockout rounds, games involving Brazil have produced only one goal, with the Seleção taking a cautious path to reach the gold medal match-up. Pre-tournament favourites Spain have adopted a similar approach over the course of the competition. They moved past Japan in the last four, scoring a late extra-time winner after the game was scoreless in regular time. Spain were far from entertaining in the group stage, and their 5-2 extra-time victory over Ivory Coast was a tight-knit affair entering stoppage time. It would be great if a match of such magnitude was an entertaining one, but the reality is that both these teams will look to frustate each other, maybe leading to another stale game in this tournament. As a result, a CORRECT SCORE of 0-0 in 90 minutes appears value at a price of 5/1. CLICK HERE to back Correct Score 0-0 with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1300 BST (04/08/21)

