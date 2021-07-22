Olympics tips: Daily schedule highlights and best bets for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

We've picked out a best bet for every day of the Olympics, as well as details of key events and medals so you don't miss an opportunity at Tokyo 2020.
SLOVENIA TO WIN THE MEN'S ROAD RACE
By Joe Rindl
Tadej Pogacar just can’t stop winning, whether it’s over three weeks across June and July or in one-off showcase races. He won this year’s Liege-Baston-Liege, sprinting away from Alaphilippe and Alejandro Valverde, two riders famed for their mean finish.
At 7/2 Pogacar is the favourite, with a chance to emulate Bradley Wiggins by wearing yellow in Paris and gold at the Games. And yet I’m still just a little hesitant to back him outright. The reason: Primoz Roglic.
He is no mug at one-day races either. Roglic won 2020’s Liege-Baston-Liege and was runner-up at this year’s La Fleche Wallonne. He’s third favourite to be Olympic champion for a reason.
With Slovenia keeping their tactics close to their chest, the percentage play is to simply back both. SLOVENIA TO WIN GOLD, which you can get at 19/10 by splitting stakes proportionately across the two, is far too tempting to pass up.
Tokyo 2020 at last begins in earnest on Friday as the Opening Ceremony gets things under way at 8pm local time, which is midday in the UK. Of course, it will be a very different affair to the Danny Boyle-directed fireworks of London 2012, or the carnival of Rio 2016, and the build-up has been marred by further Covid controversy with several companies withdrawing their support, and the director sacked over comments made in 1998.
Whatever is planned at the Olympic Stadium is for now under wraps, though it is widely expected that there will be a strong video game element and a nod to Japan's role in technological advancements around the world. There will be no spectators inside the stadium but UK viewers can watch on BBC and Eurosport.
By the time this all starts, there will have been early rounds of single, double and quadruple sculls in rowing, and the individual ranking rounds in both men's and women's archery. The first medals of the Games are handed out on Saturday.
