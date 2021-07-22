Olympics bets: Road-race cycling tips, preview and analysis for Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 men’s road race course is, in a word, brutal.

The peloton will be asked to ascend a staggering 4,865 metres across 234 kilometres with riders first tackling two punchy climbs before taking on the legendary Mt. Fuji.

That would be a vicious path on its own, but the Olympic route carries on for a further 100km.

The latter half sees a technical descent before two laps of the Fuji International speedway ahead of the wicked Mikuni Pass which has the steepest climb of the day at 6.8km with a 10.2% average incline.

Crest that, hold your nerve on the way down, ascend one final climb, before crossing the finish line at the speedway one last time.

The only similar course I can think of from recent times is the 2020 World Championship road race at Imola. There, only the strongest of riders were able to survive. Six out of 177 entrants were involved in the final bunch sprint.

Van Aert the one to watch

On that day in Imola, Julian Aliphillipe crossed the line first and it’s a real shame he won't be representing France at the Games this year, choosing instead to prepare for this autumn’s Worlds.

Second though was Belgium’s WOUT VAN AERT, who is now second favourite for gold in Japan.

Van Aert has to be one of the most accomplished cyclists in the peloton. He arrives at the Games in blistering form, his three stage wins at this year’s Tour de France each vastly different from the last. Stage 11 had a similar profile to the Olympic route, a mountainous ride with a late descent and final flat section.

Stage 20 was a time trial and stage 21, well that was to deny one of the greatest sprinters of all time in Mark Cavendish on the Champs-Elysees.

Van Aert is a rare hybrid, able to keep up with the true climbers, before destroying them in the final sprint.

He will be watched intently by his competitors, monitored for any sign of weakness. The moment he looks out of sorts he’ll be attacked. If you haven’t dropped him by the finish, you’re in trouble.

Luckily for the 26-year-old, and rather unfortunately for everyone else, the man who has won the prestigious Milan-San Remo and Amstel Gold Race one-day events in the past 12 months, has one of the strongest teams around him to help.

This year, Belgium boasts the likes of Tiejs Benoot, Mauri Vansevenant, Greg van Avermaet and Remco Evenpoel in support roles. Van Aert is in form and I’ll be backing him at an incredible 7/4 to win a medal. I’d also urge you to consider him at 5/1 to win gold, although there is one major stumbling block: Slovenia.

Split on Slovenia stars

I made the mistake of not tipping TADEJ POGACAR in my Sporting Life Tour de France preview. I won’t be passing up on him again.

The only man who had a better Tour de France than van Aert and Cavendish was Pogacar, who obliterated his competition on the way to a second yellow jersey.

The 22-year-old also won three stages - two very similar to the Tokyo course in the final week - and claimed the youth and king of the mountains jerseys for good measure.

The Slovenian just can’t stop winning, whether it’s over three weeks across June and July or in one-off showcase races. He won this year’s Liege-Baston-Liege, sprinting away from Alaphilippe and Alejandro Valverde, two riders famed for their mean finish.