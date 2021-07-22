Olympics bets: Preview, tips and analysis ahead of Tokyo 2020 swimming

Rory Jiwani is backing Katie Ledecky to underline her superstar status with victory in the women's freestyle as he looks at the best bets in the swimming.

Tokyo 2020 betting tips: Swimming 4pts Katie Ledecky to win women’s 400m freestyle at 15/8 (bet365) 1pt Martin Malyutin to win men’s 400m freestyle at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Malyutin to win men’s 200m freestyle at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 2pts Anton Chupkov to win men’s 200m breaststroke at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 2pts Maggie MacNeil to win women’s 100m butterfly at 9/2 (BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The first of the marquee sports of the Olympic Games is swimming with no fewer than 35 golds up for grabs. Michael Phelps has long retired but the sport’s outstanding woman, KATIE LEDECKY, is still around. I say still around, she’s only 24... But she has a younger and faster rival in the form of Ariarne Titmus who stunned Ledecky in the 400m freestyle at the 2019 World Championships. There were mitigating circumstances with the American star laid low by a stomach virus upon arrival in Gwangju which eventually saw her pull out of the 1500 free final and the 200 free heats later in the meet. Ledecky was below her best at the US trials but she was taking in training swims during that meet. Titmus showed her wellbeing with the second fastest 400 free in history - behind Ledecky - at the Australian trials.

The times in Adelaide were fast. Almost too fast. You had established stars recording serious marks but the same went for relative unknowns. So you can go either one of two ways before we’ve seen the swimmers in Tokyo. Either you take those performances at face value and back pretty much every Australian favourite going. Or you take them on in the belief that their rivals will show greater improvement having not shown their hand so spectacularly. The prices point to the latter. Fortune favours the brave and all that, although is backing the world record holder and reigning Olympic champion really brave? This is the first time Ledecky has had a genuine rival at her distances, i.e. 400m and over. It’s a classic meeting between the superstar and the young upstart. I expect Ledecky to rise to the challenge and the 15/8 with bet365 looks fair as she bids to cement her reputation as the greatest female swimmer of all time. They will win other golds in Tokyo - Titmus in the 200 free, Ledecky at 800 and 1500 - but this is the clash we want to see. To satisfy American rights holders, this meet will be unusual in that finals will be held in the morning and heats in the afternoons making it a pain for viewers here. And there will almost certainly be no crowds in attendance so the surroundings and atmosphere will be somewhat strange. Could experience be a valuable asset given the circumstances? Click here to back Ledecky in the 400m free with Sky Bet Upset in men's 400m freestyle? In the men’s 400 free, Elijah Winnington has been chalked up as the even-money favourite. This is one of the very first finals and could give us a pointer as to how strong this Australian squad really is. There will be a new champion with London 2012 gold medallist Sun Yang banned for doping offences and Rio 2016 champion Mack Horton failing to qualify. I’ll be taking the youngster on with MARTIN MALYUTIN who’ll be representing ROC due to Russia’s suspension from global competition. Click here to back Malyutin in the 400m free with Sky Bet I was actually looking at Malyutin more for the 200 free, but his times are strong and he has excellent pace judgment going by his 200/400 freestyle double at the European Championships. At 10/1 with Ladbrokes/Coral, he’s a fair old price.

Martin Malyutin