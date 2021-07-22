Olympics tips: Daily schedule highlights and best bets for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

This page will be updated throughout the Olympic Games

Daily Olympics best bets

Saturday July 24

SLOVENIA TO WIN THE MEN'S ROAD RACE

When to bet: By 0300 BST on Saturday

By Joe Rindl

Tadej Pogacar just can’t stop winning, whether it’s over three weeks across June and July or in one-off showcase races. He won this year’s Liege-Baston-Liege, sprinting away from Alaphilippe and Alejandro Valverde, two riders famed for their mean finish.

At 7/2 Pogacar is the favourite, with a chance to emulate Bradley Wiggins by wearing yellow in Paris and gold at the Games. And yet I’m still just a little hesitant to back him outright. The reason: Primoz Roglic.

He is no mug at one-day races either. Roglic won 2020’s Liege-Baston-Liege and was runner-up at this year’s La Fleche Wallonne. He’s third favourite to be Olympic champion for a reason.

With Slovenia keeping their tactics close to their chest, the percentage play is to simply back both. SLOVENIA TO WIN GOLD, which you can get at 19/10 by splitting stakes proportionately across the two, is far too tempting to pass up.