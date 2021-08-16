Golf betting tips: Preview and best bets for the Czech Masters

With the likes of Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer and Bernd Wiesberger set to feature in next week's European Masters, the strength of field rating on the European Tour is soon to go up a notch. Robert MacIntyre is also entered, presumably in case he were to go ahead and win the Boise Open this week. Among the clouds in the Alps, Ryder Cup stars of the past will meet with those hoping to be very much part of the future as the final steps along the road to Whistling Straits take in Switzerland, Italy, and then England.

Before all that we have the Czech Masters, which does feature Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington and Henrik Stenson, as well as an Olympic silver medallist in Rory Sabbatini, but is most notable for being extremely weak. Indeed Harrington went off 300/1 last week in the USA and played poorly, yet he's not far off the front of the betting here. Stenson, who is all at sea, is no bigger than 40/1. Willett and Sabbatini are 13/2 combined.

If that's the distinguishing feature of the field, then the distinguishing feature of the course is no more difficult to interpret: Albatross Golf Resort is, for my money, the single most big-hitter-friendly track on the European Tour. That's partly because it's in that length sweet-spot, where par-fives are in reach for the bombers as well as the par-four sixth, but also reflects an almost total lack of punishment for the wayward. You'll see driver upon driver here and there's every chance those who hit it furthest dominate the final leaderboard.

All this is supported by a roll-of-honour that includes two wins for Thomas Pieters, which could and perhaps should have been three, plus the fact that Pelle Edberg and Adri Arnaus have been among his victims. Gavin Green has twice shot 64 to open, latterly confessing that he 'hit drivers a lot, everywhere, as hard as I could'. Green is far from alone in expressing the view that Albatross plays into his hands, just like Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia, where he and Pieters also happen to have shone.

Andrea Pavan, whose career is in jeopardy because he can't keep the ball on the planet from the tee, beat Harrington to this title once. Again, both spray it but at their best excel thereafter, and Harrington's latest European Tour win came under similar conditions in Portugal. Haydn Porteous, whose Czech partner was on hand to see him win here, said: "I feel like I have the length advantage to get on those par-fives in two. I think that's quite a big advantage on this course."

Who is the best bet for the Czech Masters?

A quicker way to summarise would've been to suggest that the 2019 leaderboard tells you all you need to know. Back then, Pieters beat Arnaus with SAM HORSFIELD sharing third, and even at short prices it's very hard to leave the latter out of the staking plan.

Horsfield has tested our patience this year, having been a feature on these pages. In fact he's been selected five times and is yet to win, but let's not be too hard on him: his results in these five events read 3-4-5-WD-6, so barring the recurrence of a niggling injury he's delivered everything bar silverware.

All five tournaments were driver-heavy, where his attacking prowess ought to be a perfect fit, whereas for now he's best avoided when disaster lurks. He's found enough of those in places nobody knew existed, so courses like that used for the Scandinavian Mixed, or the Belfry, or Diamond in Austria, come with a health warning.

Here at Albatross, there's enough water in play to ensure that threat of a big number lingers, but the emphasis is plainly on going after the course and both creating and taking opportunities. Two years ago Horsfield did that on his debut in the event, carding 22 birdies and an eagle, and but for making an enemy of the eighth hole he might've been the one giving Pieters most to think about.

At the time he was outside the world's top 200 and, more to the point, sat 152nd on the Race to Dubai. His form for the year read 32-MC-24-MC-33-32-74-MC-61-MC-21-MC-MC, that's zero top-20 finishes in 13 starts, and come the end of the campaign third place here was his standout effort. It was the only time he entered Sunday with a chance to win.

Two years on and having come of age post-lockdown, following months of hard work with Sean Foley, he's now inside the world's top 100 and second among these in strokes-gained total for the year. He is to my mind the best player in the field and after ranking first in strokes-gained tee-to-green when we saw him last, his game remains in excellent shape.

In fact Horsfield could yet launch a late Ryder Cup bid. Truly, I believe he'd be an asset to the team, particularly at Whistling Straits, that's assuming he'd sign up to play given that he was raised in Florida. If there is anyone in this field who is going to make Harrington think twice it will be him and he's the class act playing on a course made for his game.

Hopefully those rotten Fridays in Wales and Germany will be forgotten by the time we reach Sunday in the Czech Republic. If your patience can stretch through one more week, it might well be rewarded.

The leader in strokes-gained total this year is Jacques Kruyswijk, who is another to underline the challenge here at Albatross. Despite being out of form and outside the world's top 500, this huge hitter from South Africa was 23rd in 2019, and his 2018 top-10 was his first for four months and followed a miserable summer.

He has to be a big runner here, with European Tour form which reads 5-5-7-25-17-10-11, but it's five years since his sole Sunshine Tour win and some of his finishing efforts have been unconvincing. Generally one to give players the benefit of the doubt — as Calum Hill demonstrated, sometimes you have to learn to lose at this level before you learn to win — I can't bring myself to do so at the 25 and 28/1 beside his name.

Dean Burmester was far more tempting, but at the prices you have to look twice at the negatives and doing so has forced him out of the staking plan. A big-hitter who loves courses which demand all-out attack, there's a lot to like given that his approach play lately has been excellent, however he's not done enough here and the month absence would be another worry.

Adri Arnaus produced an exceptional tee-to-green display here when forcing Pieters to pull out all the stops but his long-game has been off for a while now, Vincent Norrman could well bounce back and put his length to use and George Coetzee has an excellent record when teeing it up in Europe following a win back home, something he achieved again two weeks ago.

All are respected but none are convincing so I'd rather chance some big-hitters at bigger prices, starting with TAPIO PULKKANEN.