Burnley v Arsenal tips: Premier League preview and best bets

Burnley bid for their first win of the season at Turf Moor on Saturday as visitors Arsenal aim to build on theirs - Michael Beardmore has a preview and best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime at 16/1 (General) 0.5pt Ben Mee to score anytime at 19/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair) 0.5pt Ben White to be shown a card at 8/1 (Bet 365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s fair to say Burnley have turned a corner against Arsenal when you inspect their head-to-head meetings. Upon achieving promotion back to the Premier League in 2016, the Clarets lost seven straight against the Gunners (indeed it’s 11 straight if you go back further). But Burnley are now three unbeaten against the north Londoners, which is perhaps, with no disrespect to the Lancashire side, a barometer of how far Arsenal have fallen in recent times. Neither side have enjoyed the start to this season they would have wished for – Burnley winless in four, with just one point, and Arsenal finally getting off the mark by beating Norwich last weekend.

You could make an argument for all three outcomes at Turf Moor. Burnley look large at 3/1 in places given Arsenal’s soft underbelly, while the Gunners’ quality tempts at evens generally. The draw might be the better bet, but the outright result is best left alone – it’s tough to back any outcome with real conviction and the true value lies with smaller stakes in card and scorer markets. All three of Burnley’s Premier League goals this term have come via set-pieces, while the Gunners have twice conceded in four games from set-plays. As such, the odds on Burnley’s centre-half pairing of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee – both of whom have already netted this season – to score anytime stand out at nearly 20/1 each.

I’d recommend split stakes on TARKOWSKI TO SCORE ANYTIME at 16/1 generally and MEE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 19/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair. Click here to back James Tarkowski to score anytime with Sky Bet

Click here to back Ben Mee to score anytime with Sky Bet Another angle I’m keen to pinpoint in this game is Burnley striker Ashley Barnes’ ability to wind up opposing defenders, particularly at Turf Moor. Barnes loves a good scrap and I covered the Clarets’ last home game when he gave the Leeds defenders a rough ride all game. Gunners centre-half Ben White likes a tussle too, and while Barnes is too short to back for a card at 7/2, the Arsenal man is a huge 8/1 to enter the referees’ notebook with Bet 365.

White has already seen yellow once in just two Arsenal appearances since his £50m summer move from Brighton – and that was in the relatively serene win against Norwich. In a Turf Moor stadium that can become a cauldron, it is certainly worth a small punt on WHITE TO BE SHOWN A CARD given the robust treatment he can expect to experience. Click here to back Ben White to be shown a card with Sky Bet

