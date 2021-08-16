Wales v Estonia tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

After success on Sunday, Liam Kelly is again backing Gareth Bale to shine for Wales, who entertain Estonia in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Wales recorded a huge win against Belarus on Sunday, scoring a late winner in a 3-2 victory that keeps them firmly in the mix for Group E glory. As a result, Robert Page's side enter this game against minnows Estonia with the opportunity to move above second-placed Czech Republic — all thanks to captain and talisman Gareth Bale.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Wales 1/5 | Draw 5/1 | Estonia 16/1

It was his hat-trick that secured a shorthanded Wales three points in the Russian city of Kazan at the weekend, as Bale shouldered the weight of a nation in their quest to qualify for the World Cup. Once again, Bale will be expected to produce the goods and lead Wales to a third consecutive group win. This should be easier, though, facing an Estonia side rooted at the bottom of Group E with an awful record thus far. They've conceded 15 goals in their three matches, most recently losing 5-2 at home to Belgium. Granted, Estonia have scored two goals in each game, but Wales will be far superior to their opponents, especially at home.

After successfully backing Bale to excel against Belarus, I'm happy to rinse and almost repeat for this match-up. Bale to score and Wales to win is a fair bit shorter than Sunday, so a small switch to GARETH BALE TO OUTSCORE OPPOSITION, which is available at evens on Sky Bet, is the way to go. CLICK HERE to back Gareth Bale to outscore opposition with Sky Bet Wales' record goalscorer is obviously in form, and should enjoy himself against a defence that has struggled recently. With that in mind, back Bale to put Wales into a strong position in their group.

Wales v Estonia best bets and score prediction 2pts Gareth Bale to outscore opposition at Evens (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Wales 3-0 Estonia (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1630 BST (06/09/21)

