Belarus v Wales tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews Wales' trip to Kazan to face Belarus, backing Gareth Bale to play a big part in an important match-up.

After jetting further than any team in Euro 2020, Wales continue their extensive travel with a journey to Russia for this World Cup qualifier. Oddly enough, they'll be facing Belarus there behind closed doors. That will, of course, benefit Robert Page's side, who sit third behind Czech Republic and Belgium in Group E, with two games in hand on both after the round of midweek fixtures.

Belarus enter this match-up on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Czech Republic, a solid enough performance on the face of it, but their opponents in that game rarely blow teams away. Despite that most recent narrow loss, matches involving Belarus are often filled with goals. Unfortunately for them, it is usually the opposition taking advantage of an open fixture. They conceded two goals against Estonia in their WCQ opener, before allowing eight at Belgium in spring, so Wales will fancy their chances of edging closer to the top spots in the group with a win here.

Wales did have a tune-up for this match, drawing 0-0 with Finland after squandering a fair few chances, including a Harry Wilson missed penalty. After taking the pitch for only several minutes in that game, Wales captain and talisman, Gareth Bale, is almost certainly set to start this qualifier. He will take back control of penalty (and free-kick) taking, and his record of 33 goals in 97 caps could well be added to against what is a vulnerable defence. Without the creative spark that is Aaron Ramsey, Bale shoulders even more responsibility in this vital fixture for his country. If Wales are to win this match, which I think they will, the Real Madrid man will surely play a huge part. Therefore, I'm happy to combine GARETH BALE TO SCORE AND WALES TO WIN for a selection, which is available to back at 6/4 on Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Gareth Bale to score and Wales to win with Sky Bet The short price about Wales to leave Kazan with all three points could do with the added boost of Bale, the highest scorer of all time for his nation, netting his 34th goal for Wales.

Belarus v Wales best bets and score prediction 1pt Gareth Bale to score and Wales to win at 6/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Belarus 1-2 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1200 BST (03/09/21)

