Austria v Scotland tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Scotland's trip to Austria, with just one point separating the two sides in Group F.
1pt Both Teams To Score 'NO' at 17/20 (BetVictor)
After taking Italy to extra time in their round of 16 match at Euro 2020, Austria looked to have restarted their qualification campaign in good fashion, comfortably sweeping Moldova aside by two goals to nil.
A shock 5-2 defeat to Israel on Saturday, however, means Austria are now in fourth place in Group F, behind Israel, Scotland and a Denmark team who have won all five of their qualifiers.
Scotland must sense a genuine chance of qualifying for a World Cup in this group, undoubtedly unable to catch Denmark but with second place certainly up for grabs.
A 2-0 defeat to the impressive Danes was hardly the best start to life post-Euros for Steve Clarke’s men, but they bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Moldova on Saturday, even if the performance did leave plenty to be desired.
There is just one point between these two sides at present, and qualification for the 2022 World Cup could hinge on this fixture.
Scotland have scored just twice in their last five competitive matches, failing to score on three occasions, while Austria have failed to score in five of their last nine international matches (not including the extra-time goal they scored against Italy).
There is no doubt that Clarke’s side are a defence-first outfit, and with such a lot riding on this game, they would be forgiven for keeping this one tight.
Austria made good progress at the Euros, and they undoubtedly played well in their last 16 match, taking the eventual champions to extra time, but that was their best performance of the tournament, with their displays in the group, and particularly against the Netherlands, underwhelming.
Austria certainly have players that can hurt Scotland, David Alaba and Marko Arnautović being prime examples, but they may find it difficult to penetrate this Scotland back-line.
Though if they do, the Scots may find it equally difficult to mount a reply.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ appeals as the shrewd play, and at a price of 17/20, is well worth backing.
Score prediction: Austria 0-0 Scotland (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1500 BST (06/09/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.