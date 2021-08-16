Austria v Scotland tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Scotland's trip to Austria, with just one point separating the two sides in Group F.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Austria 5/6 | Draw 12/5 | Scotland 18/5

There is just one point between these two sides at present, and qualification for the 2022 World Cup could hinge on this fixture. Scotland have scored just twice in their last five competitive matches, failing to score on three occasions, while Austria have failed to score in five of their last nine international matches (not including the extra-time goal they scored against Italy). There is no doubt that Clarke’s side are a defence-first outfit, and with such a lot riding on this game, they would be forgiven for keeping this one tight. Austria made good progress at the Euros, and they undoubtedly played well in their last 16 match, taking the eventual champions to extra time, but that was their best performance of the tournament, with their displays in the group, and particularly against the Netherlands, underwhelming.

Austria certainly have players that can hurt Scotland, David Alaba and Marko Arnautović being prime examples, but they may find it difficult to penetrate this Scotland back-line. Though if they do, the Scots may find it equally difficult to mount a reply. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 'NO' with Sky Bet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ appeals as the shrewd play, and at a price of 17/20, is well worth backing.

Austria v Scotland best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams To Score 'NO' at 17/20 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Austria 0-0 Scotland (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

