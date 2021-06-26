Euro 2020: Wales crash out after 4-0 thrashing by Denmark while Italy progress after extra-time win over Austria

Wales bowed out of Euro 2020 as Denmark cruised to a 4-0 last-16 win in Amsterdam. Italy needed extra-time to get past Austria.

Italy 2-1 Austria (AET) Extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina saw Italy book their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, but their weaknesses were exposed in a 2-1 win over Austria at Wembley. The Azzuri had turned heads with an impressive group stage, blitzing past Turkey, Switzerland and Wales with vibrant and high-energy performances to make themselves contenders for the trophy. But they were unable to recreate that in London and needed two goals in the additional period to book a last-eight tie with either Belgium or Portugal in Munich, where their credentials will be truly tested. They will take heart, however, from their resurgence in extra-time and they have posted a new record of 31 games unbeaten.

Austria, who bossed the second half of normal time and threatened to cause a real shock after Marko Arnautovic’s goal was ruled out by VAR, gave themselves hope with Sasa Kalajdzic scoring the first goal against Italy in 11 games late on, but they could not force a penalty shoot-out. After a sluggish first 90 minutes, Italy regained their verve in the additional period and needed only five minutes to go ahead. Spinazzola picked out Chiesa at the far post and the Juventus forward cut back inside to his left foot and then fired a low effort across goal into the bottom corner.

Their passage to the last eight was sealed in the final moments of the first half of extra-time as Francesco Acerbi held the ball up in the penalty area and teed up Pessina to convert with another smart finish. Italy finally did concede in the 113th minute, for the first time since a friendly with Holland in October when Kalajdzic squeezed a header in at the near post from a corner, but Austria could not find an equaliser.

Wales 0-4 Denmark Kasper Dolberg’s double and late efforts from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite put the seal on an excellent Denmark display as they thrashed Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam. Nice striker Dolberg was only playing because Yussuf Poulsen, scorer of two goals in the competition, had missed out with a hamstring injury. But the former Ajax player, back in familiar surroundings at the Johan Cruyff Arena, made the most of his opportunity by punishing Wales in each half with ruthless finishes. Wales started well and skipper Gareth Bale was influential in the early stages of an open contest. Bale was twice off target from 25 yards, his first effort whistling past Kasper Schmeichel’s post, as Wales enjoyed more possession than they had probably envisaged. Schmeichel also held Daniel James’ deflected effort, but Denmark’s move to a back four with Andreas Christensen pushed forward to curb Aaron Ramsey’s impact moved momentum in their favour. Denmark forced a series of corners and took a 27th-minute lead when Maehle and Mikkel Damsgaard combined superbly for Dolberg to finish with a superb curling shot.

Dolberg almost doubled Denmark’s lead with a clever flick from close range but Danny Ward blocked with his legs. Wales’ problems grew as the half drew to a close as Denmark sensed the tie could be put to bed before half-time. Ward made another fine stop from Maehle right on half-time but Denmark doubled their lead three minutes after the break, much to Wales’ grievance. Wales wanted a free-kick after Simon Kjaer appeared to barge into Moore, but play was allowed to continue by German referee Daniel Siebert. Braithwaite beat Joe Rodon with a neat turn of pace and substitute Williams made a hash of the cross. The ball fell to Dolberg who lashed home his second and the goal stood after a VAR check adjudged that Braithwaite had kept the ball in play at the start of his run. Wales were simply out of ideas and Denmark punished them again in the closing stages.

Maehle smashed home a left-footed shot from close range moments before Wilson became the second Wales player to be sent off at Euro 2020. Braithwaite’s stoppage-time effort then stood after a lengthy VAR check for offside, as Denmark eased into a quarter-final tie against either Holland or the Czech Republic.