Barcelona v Bayern Munich tips: Champions League best bets and preview

Bayern scored eight the last time they faced Barcelona and Tom Carnduff is backing them for another victory on Tuesday.

Two European giants meet in a blockbuster tie on Matchday 1 but it is two clubs heading in different directions. Bayern's dominance of Germany has also translated into recent Champions League success while Barcelona's summer sales - which included the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG - has left their squad looking much weaker than what we are used to. It means that the visitors come here as favourites and with good reason. A strong 4-1 victory over Leipzig was the perfect preparation, and while Barca didn't play, Bayern should be viewed as the team more likely to come out with all three points. It should also be a result that - even at this early stage - decides who will come out on top of Group E.

It's clear to see that Bayern are getting better following a few competitive games under Julian Nagelsmann's guidance. From being held by Mönchengladbach on opening night to their most recent hammering of Leipzig - it's easy to see how the results get significantly better given a short amount of time. With odds of above even money available with some bookmakers, the value is in backing BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN. They are clear favourites and - at worst - you're near enough doubling your money by taking them at 19/20 or 10/11 - even these odds-on prices should be backed. CLICK HERE to back Bayern Munich to win with Sky Bet Barcelona's season so far sees them sitting 7th in the LaLiga table but Infogol's model based on performance has them 8th. They could have easily been beaten in the draw with Atletico Madrid while wins over Getafe and Real Sociedad were expected.

Bayern are second in the Bundesliga but should be top. The prolific Robert Lewandowski is firing once again while the supporting cast are starting to produce as well. Throw in genuine competition in certain areas and it's easy to see why they are in a better position than Barcelona currently. An individual player bet that immediately jumps out based on their start to the season is ALPHONSO DAVIES TO HAVE 1+ ASSISTS at a huge 15/2 with Betfair. CLICK HERE to back Alphonso Davies to have 1+ assists with Sky Bet The left-back already has two Bundesliga assists on his tally and his expected assists (xA) figure of 1.81 shows the chances he has been creating in a short space of time. Davies' expected goals (xG) number of 0.43 also highlights he could have scored at some stage. It's an important position in Naglesmann's system. While they did use a back-three more often, Angelino had 16 assists in a season-and-a-half at Leipzig, with Marcel Halstenberg also registering a couple of assists prior to Angelino's arrival. Davies' pace will help his attacking output and, in the early days, he will be overpriced for an assist until those numbers start to increase.

