Championship betting tips: Coventry v Cardiff, Stoke v Barnsley, Swansea v Millwall

Stoke v Barnsley

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Stoke and Barnsley seem to have gone through some sort of Freaky Friday scenario in the off season, the Potters taking the place of the Tykes as promotion hunters, while Markus Schopp’s side have struggled to get their season going.

Stoke currently sit joint-second in the Sky Bet Championship, winning four of their six opening matches, with their only defeat coming at the hands of a very good-looking Fulham team.

Barnsley have picked up just one win since Valérien Ismaël’s departure, and the performances have hardly been encouraging from an attacking perspective, failing to generate higher than 1.0 xGF in four of their six fixtures.

Despite Stoke’s poor season last term, only Watford kept more clean sheets than the Potters, with Both Teams to Score landing in just 39% of Stoke fixtures, while Barnsley’s figures weren’t much higher at 46.

The Tykes also failing to score in 14 of their 46 matches, a high total for a team that finished in the play-off places.

The majority of firms have BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ priced up very short, but there is 10/11 available about both teams failing to hit the back of the net, a price too big to ignore.

Score prediction: Stoke 2-0 Barnsley (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)