With two winners last week, Matthew Temple-Marsh is back to look for more offensive/defensive mismatches, sneaky backups and more, with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.

NFL betting tips: Week 3 1.5pts Marquise Brown to score anytime in Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Cooper Kupp & Rob Gronkowski to both score a touchdown in Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams at 2.97/1 (Paddy Power) 1pt Daniel Jones & Cordarrelle Patterson to both score a touchdown in Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants at 15.41/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Marquise Brown to score anytime at 15/8 Marquise Brown has been one of the most in-form players in the NFL, without anyone realising. Over his last eight games (stretching back into last season), Hollywood has seen a 33% target share and scored eight touchdowns. He is the focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack, and faces a poor Lions side. The Lions defence has so far allowed huge games to Deebo Samuel (189 yards) and Davante Adams (121 yards). Hollywood’s speed will burn their secondary – expect Brown to find the end zone.

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Daniel Jones & Cordarrelle Patterson to score anytime at 15.41/1 Daniel Jones played one the best games of his NFL career last week and displayed his rushing prowess. Jones carried the ball nine times for 95 yards and a touchdown, and I can see this trend continuing. In week one the Falcons allowed Jalen Hurts (a QB with a similar rushing ability) to stack up 62 yards from seven carries, and this is a seriously talent deprived roster. The Giants will lean into Jones’ rushing ability as they look to secure their first win of the season. Another player with great value in this game is jack of all trades Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson is RB2 in Atlanta, but last week he was heavily involved in their offence – seeing a 39% of their rushes alongside a 13% target share as he scored two touchdowns. The Giants defence has allowed the 6th most yards to running backs this season – this is a plus matchup for Patterson.

Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports NFL/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Emmanuel Sanders to score anytime at 13/5 Emmanuel Sanders is Buffalo’s deep threat, but Josh Allen hasn’t been able to connect with him yet. Sanders’ average depth of target is over 17 yards, and he’s third in the NFL in terms of air yards. He’s seeing an 18% target share – finding the end zone is just a matter of time. WFT’s secondary has allowed 464 yards to WRs so far – the 4th most in the NFL. Sanders shows great value to rip off a deep touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sky Sports NFL/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Jared Cook to score anytime at 3/1 I tipped Jared Cook last week, and he found the end zone but disappointingly it got called back for a penalty. At 3/1 he’s huge value to score against a TE-porous defence in Kansas City. Cook is seeing a 15% target share in the Chargers’ offence, and this game looks to be a high scoring shoot-out. The Chiefs defence has allowed 186 yards to tight ends (third most in the league), and conceded 64 points through two games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams When: Sunday at 21:25 BST

Sunday at 21:25 BST

Sky Sports NFL/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Cooper Kupp & Rob Gronkowski to both score a touchdown at 2.97/1 This game looks to be a NFC Championship preview, and could be a points-fest. Both Kupp & Gronk have started the season on fire. Kupp has 16 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns, whilst Gronk has back-to-back braces. The Bucs secondary has allowed WRs to score four touchdowns so far (sixth most in the league), alongside 432 yards. Whilst the Rams defence has given up the eighth most yards to TEs through two games. This game will be electric – expect the stars to step up and dominate.

