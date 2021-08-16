Manchester City v Southampton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Manchester City look to make it three home wins from three in the Premier League as they host Southampton. Jake Osgathorpe previews the clash providing best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Manchester City to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 23/20 (Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City are looking rampant. Last season, they won the Premier League title on the back of a solid defence. This season, their defence is looking as solid, but their attack is firing on all cylinders.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

In the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's side are averaging 3.04 xGF per game, a staggering number with them consistently causing problems for their opponents. They racked up 2.79 xGF in a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek too, so really are playing like the best attacking team in Europe. Defensively, they were exposed in that game at times, but domestically they have allowed just 0.59 xGA per game. This will be a tough game for their visitors Southampton then, as the price of 1/8 about a home win suggests.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Southampton have steadied the ship somewhat after an opening day defeat, drawing three straight against Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham. Their recent goalless draw with the Hammers was the first game this season where they had allowed less than 1.0 xGA in a steady defensive display, and they will have to channel more of that here if they are to avoid a hammering. Unfortunately though, that could prove to be a one-off. Throughout four games the Saints have allowed 1.61 xGA per game, and at the back end of last season - during their horrendous run - they were allowing 1.82 xGA per game.

City can expose them here, and it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see them register a third straight 5-0 home league win. However, I think Southampton will ask more questions in attack than Norwich and Arsenal did, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ralph Hasenhuttl's side get on the scoresheet. Manchester City to win and BTTS is available at a best price of 9/5, but for more safety given the number of clean sheets City are keeping, I'll be backing MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and Over 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet This covers us if City do win 4-0, 5-0, 6-0... 9-0 - which is possible given the manner in which Pep's side are creating chances.

Manchester City v Southampton score prediction and best bets 1.5pts Manchester City to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 23/20 (Boylesports) Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1200 BST (16/09/21)