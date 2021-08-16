"Chelsea can't keep this up for the entire season" | Premier League best bets

Chelsea vs Manchester City

It’s early days in the Premier League title race but Saturday’s curtain-raising showdown between Champions League winners Chelsea and defending domestic champions Manchester City is a mouthwatering prospect for punters at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have an opportunity to move six points clear of City with victory, whilst the Citizens will be desperate to avoid dropping points for the third occasion in their opening six league encounters, with a trip to Liverpool still to come next Sunday.

With so much at stake, and the contest taking place so early in the season, the two teams will undoubtedly be aware of the consequences of a defeat and therefore a 'must-not-lose' attitude could be employed from both camps, making the draw a major runner.

The market cannot split the pair and the duo have already played out three tight and tactical match-ups during Thomas Tuchel’s reign with Chelsea. A repeat looks likely to be on the cards in the capital and I’m happy to make the case for a low-scoring showdown on Saturday with UNDER 2.5 GOALS trading at a best price of 5/6.

The Unders has clicked in 15 of Chelsea’s 17 matches against 'Big Six' or Champions League opposition under Tuchel’s tutorship, whilst 56% of Man City’s trips to top-six Premier League finishers over the past five campaigns have also paid out for Under 2.5 Goals backers with Pep Guardiola’s group producing restrained displays in the matches that matter.

Naturally the stalemate stands out when goal expectancy is lower. However, backing Under 2.5 Goals at Stamford Bridge allows us to support both the 0-0 and 1-1 draws, as well as 1-0 or 2-0 victories for either side, essentially covering off six of the top eight favourites in the correct score market, which seems a smarter avenue of attack for the titanic tussle.