After poor starts to the season for both sides, Burnley take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Jake Pearson has previewed the match, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ at Evens (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leicester’s start to the season has been far from the one Brendan Rogers would have been hoping for, 12th in the league after five matches, and prior to their 2-0 win over Millwall in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Leicester were winless in three in all competitions, losing to Manchester City and Brighton either side of a draw at home to Napoli in the Europa League. Considering last season’s achievements – finishing in the top six as well as winning the FA Cup – the Foxes need to improve if they are to continue the momentum built by Rogers since he took over at the club. Perhaps more worrying than the bare results though, have been Leicester’s performances this season. Only Tottenham and Norwich have created fewer chances than the Foxes according to Expected Goals, while their defensive process - measured by the same metric - is the fifth-worst in the division.

Here they take on a Burnley side who are above only Norwich in the league table and are still searching for their first victory of the Premier League season. A 4-1 hammering of Rocahdale in the Carabao Cup in midweek will certainly have helped, four goals from Jay Rodriguez giving Sean Dyche something to think about selection wise, particularly as that betters the tally of Premier League goals scored by the entire team so far this season. Burnley have a habit of starting the season slowly, and the alarm bells will certainly not be ringing in the ears of the club’s echelons just yet, but scoring goals has been something of a problem for the Clarets for a while now. Only Sheffield United and Fulham, both of whom were relegated, found the net on fewer occasions than Burnley last season, while only three sides have fewer goals to their names so far this term. Away from home those stats don’t improve, scoring once from their two fixtures on the road this season.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Having said that, Leicester’s goal return leaves plenty to be desired as well, with just six teams registering fewer goals this term, while the Foxes’ goal tally at the King Power stands at just one – and that only had a 9% chance of being scored according to Infogol. As Homer Simpson once said, “you can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forty percent of all people know that.” But the fact that only games involving Sheffield United saw both teams score on fewer occasions than games involving Burnley last season is certainly worth noting. It is early in the season, and the sample size is small, but Both Teams To Score has failed to land in either of Leicester’s home matches this term, and given these are two of the league’s eight lowest scorers this season, it is a surprise to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ priced up as the outsider with BetVictor. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 'NO' with Sky Bet A few other firms have NO priced up as the favourite, which seems correct given the information at hand, so taking the even money is the recommended bet in this fixture.

Leicester v Burnley best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ at Evens (BetVictor) Score prediction: Leicester 0-0 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1005 BST (23/09/21)

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher