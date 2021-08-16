Norwich v Watford tips: Premier League best bets and preview

A huge game takes place on Saturday at 3pm, with promoted duo Norwich and Watford facing off. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, and has a stand out bet.
Is this a must-win or a must-not-lose for bot of these teams?
It's a tough one to call, but I am certainly leaning towards the latter. While both teams will see this game as an excellent opportunity to get three points on the board, I suspect neither will take too many chances.
For winless Norwich, a point would be their first of the campaign, while a share of the spoils will halt Watford's three-game skid.
Jake Pearson certainly agrees with me, as he wrote in his Beat the Market column on Monday.
Norwich have lost all four league games thus far, and that means that they have lost 14 straight Premier League games - spanning across two seasons.
In defence of Daniel Farke's side, this term they have played four of last season's top eight, so have faced a tricky schedule, but they have hardly covered themselves in glory, averaging 1.05 xGF and 2.24 xGA per game.
Defensively, they have been exposed, while they are yet to impress in attack, and while this is a very winnable game, they haven't shown enough to suggest that they can beat Watford.
The Hornets started the campaign promisingly, beating Aston Villa 3-2, but have since struggled, losing three straight while failing to score.
In matches against Brighton, Tottenham and Wolves, Xisco Munoz's side have averaged just 0.46 xGF per game, so are really struggling to create chances, something we did expect from them based on their approach to the Championship last term.
Watford's promotion - behind title winners Norwich - was built upon a solid defensive foundation rather than a free-flowing attacking game, and that lack of threat in attack could pose serious issues for them as the season progresses.
We can take advantage from an betting stand point though. Given both teams have issues in attack, and the high-pressured game that this is - even if it is early in the season - UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals at a best price of 5/6.
When there is a low-scoring game, THE DRAW comes into play, and that is our second bet of this game.
A low-scoring contest between two sides whose attack's are yet to fire, plus this being a match that could be seen as an early-season six-pointer, equals a draw.
These sides would likely be happy with a point apiece, as both teams will be under pressure to get something from this game. At the end of the day, there isn't much between the pair, so a smaller stake on the DRAW stands out.
Score prediction: Norwich 1-1 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
