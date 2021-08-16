Denmark v Scotland tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Scotland travel to Denmark for their fourth World Cup qualifier, and Jake Pearson has previewed the match, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1pt Both Teams To Score at 7/5 (MansionBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Last week saw Scotland boss Steve Clarke sign a contract extension that will take him through to the end of the Euro 2024 campaign, but qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be at the forefront of the former West Brom manager’s mind. Scotland currently sit in second place in Group F, having drawn their two opening matches against Austria and Israel before beating the Faroe Islands by four goals to nil. Top of the group are Denmark, having won all three of their opening matches, scoring 14 goals, and it will be a tall order for Scotland to finish ahead of the team that made it semi-finals of Euro 2020. Denmark are comfortably the best team in Group F, and the likelihood is they will cruise their way towards World Cup qualification, but there is still plenty to play for, and Scotland will be desperate to put down a marker in this game.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Denmark 4/9 | Draw 29/10 | Scotland 6/1

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Scotland have a reputation for being stingy at the back, but they conceded five goals in three games at the Euros, as well as three in three in these qualifiers. Denmark have some incredibly talented players at their disposal, and the Scots will struggle to keep the Danes at bay. Mikkel Damsgaard has been directly involved in eight goals in seven starts for Denmark in all competitions, and he is just one of a plethora of attacking options that Kasper Hjulmand has to pick from. While Denmark are yet to concede a goal in this qualifying campaign, they did concede in all but one of their Euro 2020 matches, and there could be a goal in this game for Scotland.

CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Clarke does have attacking issues, with Aston Villa’s John McGinn not joining up with the squad due to COVID-19, as well as doubts around Celtic’s James Forrest’s participation, but Scotland still have options up top. Che Adams is continuing his progression at Southampton, while Lyndon Dykes has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 league games for his club side QPR (10 goals, 4 assists). CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score with Sky Bet Scotland are priced up around the 10/11 mark to find the back of the net in Copenhagen, and with Denmark highly likely to get on the scoresheet themselves, a price of 7/5 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE certainly makes appeal.

Denmark v Scotland best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams To Score at 7/5 (MansionBet) Score prediction: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1220 BST (30/08/21)

ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival make Mason Greenwood even better?