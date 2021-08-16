Mason Greenwood: Will Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival make young forward even better?

Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo to be a difference-maker. To be the guy who - when nothing else is working - provides a match-defining moment.

The Portuguese forward has, after all, made a career out of this. But there is already an attacking game changer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. Mason Greenwood’s potential has been clear for some time, but the 19-year-old has raised his game another level or two since the summer. Having weathered the Wolves storm, and ridden their luck somewhat, at Molineux, Greenwood was the one who provided the decisive moment to turn one point into three for his team. If there is one player in the Old Trafford dressing room who will look to Ronaldo as a mentor, it’s Greenwood. The teenager is capable of playing in every position across the forward line, like the 36-year-old, and has the sort of conviction in front of goal that has made Ronaldo the greatest goalscorer of his generation.

In fact, Greenwood has sharper instincts in front of goal than Ronaldo had at the same age. Only Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Robbie Fowler have scored 20 Premier League goals at a younger age than the Manchester United number 11 who appears to be shouldering more and more responsibility for Solskjaer. No United player registered more shots in the 1-0 win over Wolves than Greenwood (three). He was also the away team’s most prolific key pass maker (two) while Luke Shaw (seven) was the only one of his teammates to notch more crosses (five). Greenwood can still play better, but he produced something when it mattered. While Greenwood is seen by many as a central striker, the 19-year-old has been most effective for Manchester United when deployed in a wide role. He looked more comfortable once Edinson Cavani was introduced off the bench in the second half at Molineux - Greenwood had a frontman to play around.

Ronaldo will likely perform this role once he joins up with his new teammates after the international break, meaning there is space for both the Portuguese international and Greenwood to forge an understanding in the same team. Solskjaer will likely allow the pair to interchange in the final third along with Jadon Sancho who is also capable of playing on the left or right. Concerns remain in midfield Concerns persist over Manchester United’s midfield basis with Fred particularly frayed in his performance against Wolves. Deployed alongside Paul Pogba as a double pivot, the Brazilian simply didn’t offer the protection his team needed against a devastatingly quick opposition counter-attack. Fred only managed two interceptions and two tackles over the full 90 minutes. Pogba was also dispossessed twice as the away side were frequently swarmed by Wolves. This is something Southampton also did to good effect. Opponents now know how vulnerable Manchester United can be in midfield when faced with a high press.

And yet Solskjaer can find encouragement in the way Raphael Varane, handed his Premier League debut, masked so many of United’s faults. Nobody won more aerial duels (two) than the Frenchman who both provided a physical presence and a calming influence at the back. With Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire instead, the away side might well have collapsed as they have many times before. This Manchester United team is still finding its identity after a summer window which has seen three first team starters signed. It will take time for Solskjaer to integrate them fully, as demonstrated by the way Sancho in particular has been eased into things, but he still has the individual quality to get by. Few have the natural skillset of Greenwood, already one of the best finishers in the Premier League. In a week dominated by the dramatic and unexpected return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford after 12 years away, it was fitting that the Manchester United player best-placed to emulate the Portuguese reminded us all of his match-winning quality. The next Ronaldo will now have the chance to learn from the man himself.