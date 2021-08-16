Premier League review: Mason Greenwood wins it for Manchester United; Patrick Bamford earns Leeds draw

A review of Sunday's action in the Premier League, where Mason Greenwood's second-half strike secured all three points for Manchester United.

Wolves 0-1 Manchester United Infogol xG: 2.06 - 0.85 Mason Greenwood continued his electric start to the season as his late strike snatched Manchester United a 1-0 victory at Wolves. Greenwood’s third goal in three games made the hosts pay for a string of missed chances and also saw United set a new all-time English football record by extending their unbeaten away record to 28 matches. But United needed David De Gea’s sensational second-half stop from Romain Saiss to give them the platform for victory. It capped a dramatic week at Old Trafford after United agreed a deal with Juventus to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club, 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

They rode their luck at Molineux as Wolves – who have now had 57 shots in the Premier League without scoring this season – suffered Groundhog Day. Bruno Lage’s side lost their opening two games 1-0 to Leicester and Tottenham and were left empty handed again. Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared Francisco Trincao’s shot off the line, Raul Jimenez was denied by De Gea and Trincao missed a fine second-half chance. But United carved out victory against the run of play as they prepare to mark Ronaldo’s return.

Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season. Chris Wood gave Burnley a second-half lead against his former club, but Bamford celebrated his England call-up with his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining. Sean Dyche’s side fought and scrapped their way to their first point of the new campaign and threatened to overpower Leeds, who showed impressive resolve to hit back. A feisty opening half an hour, which produced no chances, saw Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes both booked by referee Michael Oliver, who later added Kalvin Phillips and Ben Mee to his notebook before the interval. The Clarets took a deserved lead in the 61st minute. James Tarkowski’s towering header from a corner was turned on to the crossbar by Illan Meslier, but Leeds could not clear the danger. Matt Lowton had time to take aim with a low shot and Wood got the faintest of touches to deflect the ball beyond Meslier for his first goal of the season. But one moment of magic from Raphinha set up Leeds’ equaliser. He evaded two markers on the right edge of the area and when the ball broke to Shackleton, his shot was turned home by Bamford.