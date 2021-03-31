Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands: John McGinn at the double

John McGinn scored twice as Scotland secured the first win of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over the Faroe Islands.

The Aston Villa midfielder, who scored a crucial late leveller against Austria last week, fired the home side into the lead in the seventh minute at Hampden Park then doubled that up with a header in the 54th minute – his 10th international goal. Southampton striker Che Adams scored his first Scotland goal in his third appearance on the hour mark before Ryan Fraser added a fourth with a back-post header. After draws against Austria and Israel in their opening two Group F fixtures, Scotland moved into second place behind flawless Denmark with five points from nine but still have work to do if they are to get to Qatar next year. However, Steve Clarke will be more than pleased with a dominant performance, notwithstanding the lower quality of opponent.

The Faroe Islands, who had taken points from Scotland in Euro qualifiers twice before, draws in 1999 and 2002, had former Motherwell stopper Gunnar Nielsen in goal and within a minute he had to make a save from Fraser's left-footed drive. Scotland's opener came through a well-worked passage of play which led to midfielder Callum McGregor feeding the advanced Tierney on the left-hand side of the penalty area. The Arsenal defender picked out McGinn with a cut-back and he guided his shot from 16 yards low into the far corner of the net. The Scots looked confident and purposeful but in the 15th minute Gordon had to fly high to his left to tip over a stinging drive from distance from Brandur Hendriksson. It was a warning, but Scotland regained the upper hand and in the 24th minute an Andy Robertson free-kick from wide on the left found Adams but his close-range header was gathered by Nielsen. The Scots continued to probe but the final cross or pass was failing to find its target, as did McTominay's header from a Fraser free-kick in the 34th minute, with Tierney testing Nielsen with a low drive before the break.

