NFL betting tips: Week One Value touchdown scorers

After plenty of winners last season, Matt Temple-Marsh is back with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.

NFL betting tips: Week One touchdown scorers 1pt Kyler Murray & Derrick Henry to both score a touchdown at 2.32/1 (Paddy Power) 1pt Trey Sermon to score anytime at 5/2 (Betfred) 1pt Jalen Hurts to score anytime at 12/5 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Derrick Henry's 2020 season rushing stats

Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans 18:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet This is a match-up of two of the most interesting ball carriers in the NFL. DERRICK HENRY’s bulldozing style carried him all the way to 2,000 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns last season, while KYLER MURRAY’s elusive speed saw him post 819 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. I expect them to both find the end zone in Week One, at great value too. The Cardinals’ defence surrendered 16 total TDs to running backs last year, and Henry is near enough a lock to find the end zone. The Titans’ defence, meanwhile, allowed the fifth highest fantasy football points to quarterbacks. With a new backfield needing time to gel in Arizona, expect Kyler to be heavily involved in the running game. Best bet: Kyler Murray & Derrick Henry to both score a touchdown at 2.32/1 (Paddy Power)

READ MORE: NFL Week One best bets

Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons 18:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet JALEN HURTS finished the 2020 season with three rushing touchdowns from his last three games. The quarterback started just five games, yet had 51 rushes during that span. His mobility is arguably his greatest asset, and he faces a porous defence. The Falcons have one of the most talent-deprived rosters in the NFL, and last year they conceded the joint third most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks. This is a real plus matchup for Hurts. CLICK HERE to back Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown anytime with Sky Bet

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals 18:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet The Minnesota Vikings allowed opposing running backs to find the end zone 18 times last year – 18! JOE MIXON’s talent is up there with the very best in the league, but staying on the field has been his issue. He now returns to full health, and he finally has the full backfield to himself. Mixon has played four career NFL games without Giovanni Bernard, and during that span he averaged a 14.6% target share – particularly impressive when considering the options the Bengals have at wide receiver. With Joe Burrow returning from a gruesome injury, the Bengals would be wise to lean into the running game to ease the quarterback back to full speed – especially against a porous run defence such as Minnesota’s. Mixon is 13/2 to score twice with Sky Bet and it's definitely worth a look. CLICK HERE to back Joe Mixon to score a brace of touchdowns with Sky Bet

San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions 18:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet The 49ers are 8.5 favourites against the lowly Detroit Lions. This season will be one to forget for Lions’ fans, with little talent enabling them to compete. Kyle Shanahan will deploy his surgical run game as he clocks up the score. Expect this to be a blow-out, enabling back-ups to come in. TREY SERMON may actually be competing for the starting role and will be used often in this committee backfield, but with a healthy lead he’ll certainly see more game time and is a tasty 5/2 with Betfred to score anytime. Expect Sermon to find the end zone, and keep an eye on JaMycal Hasty in-play, if he sees any snaps he would prove to be real value (9/1 pre-game, likely to increase in-game). CLICK HERE to back Trey Sermon to score anytime with Sky Bet

READ MORE: A record-breaking 2021 NFL season?

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs 21:25 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports NFL/Free to watch on Sky Bet There’s real talk among Chiefs’ circles that BYRON PRINGLE may well be their #2 wide receiver, ahead of Mecole Hardman. Hardman offers serious upside on special teams, and Andy Reid is yet to show any real trust in Hardman’s ability as a WR. With Sammy Watkins out of town the WR2 spot is well up for grabs, and after an impressive camp and pre-season, Pringle is certainly one to keep an eye on throughout the season. The Browns conceded the joint fourth most touchdowns to wide receivers last year, and whilst they field a new-look defence, their chemistry is yet to be tested. With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce demanding double teams, Pringle could see some favourable matchups in this game. Best bet: Byron Pringle to score anytime at 9/2 (General)

READ MORE: Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots 21:25 BST, Sunday TV channel: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished his rookie season with five interceptions in his last four games (including one against the Patriots) – and there are still real question marks around whether he is NFL ready. The Patriots return a host of talent who opted out from the 2020 season, including Dont’a Hightower, to go alongside a bounty of new free agent acquisitions, such as line-backer Matt Judon. This PATRIOTS DEFENSE will be a force to be reckoned with, expect this game to be a tone-setter for the season. Best bet: New England Patriots D/ST to score anytime at 5/1 (General)

NFL Week One touchdown scorers best bets 1pt Kyler Murray & Derrick Henry to both score a touchdown at 2.32/1 (Paddy Power)

1pt Trey Sermon to score anytime at 5/2 (Betfred)

1pt Jalen Hurts to score anytime at 12/5 (Betfred) Odds correct at 2230 BST (10/09/21)