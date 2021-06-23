Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy more NFL success in 2021/22?

With the colossal Tom Brady leading the way, Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to achieve a very rare feat in repeating as Super Bowl Champions in 2021.

The veteran quarterback lead them to glory in 2020 as they defied the odds to get the better of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV - that coming at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Heading into an open 2021 season, Bucs supporters will be grateful that coach Bruce Arians has agreed on a revised contract, which will see him at the current champions beyond his third - and arguably most successful - year. Sky Bet: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl 56 is 15/2 Arians, 68, joined the Bucanneers in 2019 on a four-year deal, with an option for 2023. He will receive a pay rise but no additional years - it's a sign that he feels there is something to work with again. Despite the late start in his NFL coaching career, Arians now has a Coach of the Year award with the Colts, a Coach of the Year award with the Cardinals and a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers to his credit. Both Arians and GM Jason Licht will have a lot to live up to this season. This team will remain a strong contender in the NFC if Brady, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Lavonte David remain at the franchise - it's the core of a roster capable of success once again.

Bruce Arians with the Lombardi Trophy

The Bucs will enter the new season having retained all 22 of their Super Bowl starters, which also saw wide receiver Antonio Brown sign a new deal for 2021. He's joined by rookie QB Kyle Trask putting pen to paper on his first NFL deal, which will allow him to continue working with their current starting quarterback - the questions will surround whether he will potentially become Brady's successor in years to come. Brown, the veteran wideout, passed his medical and signed his contract with the team last month. The former All-Pro caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four TDs in a positive enough start in Florida. He also scored a TD in Tampa’s win over the Chiefs and both player and franchise will be targeting similarly good numbers throughout the new campaign. A member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Brown was a Pro Bowler in each of his final six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After an 18-month period that included issues both on and off the field, Brown made the most of his opportunity with the Buccaneers - they are trying to become this first team to successfully defend their title since the 03-04 Patriots. Sky Bet: Tampa Bay 12+ Regular Season Wins, T.Brady 30+ Pass Tds, M.Evans 1000+ Rec Yds, S.Barrett 15+ Sacks is 6/1 Rookie QB Trask, the last pick of the second round in this year’s draft, will know that he has a lot to digest when it comes to the Bucs’ scheme, its terminology and passing concepts. Despite that, he’s already seeing the workings of the Arians offence as he looks to contribute as soon as possible. Trask will, eventually, get to sit and watch how Brady prepares and performs. According to reports, Brady texted the former Gators star a few days after the draft and invited him to begin throwing with him and the other quarterbacks. The Buccaneers find themselves with a balance in that area of the roster - from the all-time great to the rookie trying to make his mark.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown

It’s certainly been, by all accounts, a busy few weeks for Trask and the Bucs’ other draft picks. A month ago, they became NFL players, arrived in Tampa for their physicals and began classroom work. This was then followed by a walkthrough in the morning and then hit the field to begin practice - it's a lot to take in for players now involved at the highest possible level. Tampa begin the NFL regular season by taking on the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience. Brady will be relishing the opportunity to face a defence who, by their own standards, struggled in the 2020 season. However, they will welcome back Dak Prescott, who has faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a season-long injury, and this Cowboys team will provide a tough test for the hosts. Starting well is the key for success and a challenge would be what the current champions hoped for as they look to demonstrate their Super Bowl credentials once again. Despite glory last season, the Bucs haven’t won the NFC Division since 2007 and finishing second to the New Orleans Saints in 2020 will spur them on to take the crown this time around. The one benefit the team have is that coach Arians is back, the starting line-up also returns and they will have the benefit of a proper offseason - that should help them avoid many of the hiccups they faced in early 2020. Tampa are certainly capable of winning 15 games for the first time in their history, and ultimately head into the play-offs as the Number 1 Seed in the NFC. They have a strong chance of retaining the Vince Lombardi Trophy.