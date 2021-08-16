NFL 2021: Which individual records could be broken this season?

The main focus of the 2021 NFL season will be on who will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVI.

Kansas City Chiefs are the favourites to do so - having been denied by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida - while the Bucs hold second place in the market. However, alongside the team aims, players will have their own individual targets and with that, there will also be some hope of smashing an NFL record. But which records could go and what are the odds for that to happen? We pick out some of the most interesting ones on the Sky Bet market.

Any Player to have 5478+ Regular Season Passing Yards (Regular Season Passing Record) - 7/4 This is viewed as the most likely record to go with the bookmakers. The current record of 5477 passing yards has stood since 2013 where Payton Manning did so during his stint at the Denver Broncos. Sky Bet make it a 7/4 chance that someone hits 5478 or more in 2021. Among the front runners for the accolade could be the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. He leads the market for most passing yards across the regular season while also leading the way for most passing TDs. Mahomes registered 4740 passing yards in 2020 and would need to upgrade his match average to claim the regular season record in 2021. Dak Prescott's return for the Dallas Cowboys could also be an interesting one given how holds records for individual game passing yards during his college career. Any Player to have 1965+ Regular Season Receiving Yards (Regular Season Receiving Record) - 4/1

We start to move up in the odds and receiving yards isn't viewed at the same level as passing yards when it comes to potential records going. The current record of 1,964 has stood for nine years with the current holder Calvin Johnson claiming it when playing for Detroit Lions in 2012. There's a number of potential contenders for this record if it is to go. Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley, Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills will all fancy their chances of leading the way in this category. Could this record go? We've come close in recent years. Julio Jones' 1871 receiving yards in 2015 and Michael Thomas' 1725 in 2018 are the two most notable examples since Johnson claimed top spot. Any Player to have 2106+ Regular Season Rushing Yards (Regular Season Rushing Record) - 13/2

There's a reason that this bet currently stands as a 13/2 shot - it's a record that has stood for a long time. The 2105 rushing yards posted by the Los Angeles Rams' Eric Dickerson in 1984 remains the record for regular season rushing yards and it would take a mammoth effort to top that in 2021. Running back Derrick Henry came close to claiming the accolade in 2020 but fell short - he posted a figure of 2027 yards. That means he is, unsurprisingly, the 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet to post the most rushing yards this season. Likely to challenge him for top spot is Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, while Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb could also be in the running.