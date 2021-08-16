Week 1 is in the history books, and now armed with all the important data - Matthew Temple-Marsh will be looking for more offensive/defensive mismatches, sneaky backups and more, with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST TV: Sky Sports NFL/Free to watch on Sky Bet

Sky Sports NFL/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Tim Patrick to score anytime at 11/4 The Jacksonville Jaguars defence have allowed 24 or more points in their last 16 straight games – the worst run in the NFL, ever! This team is a mess, and face a sneaky good Broncos side. Jerry Jeudy is out for 4-6 weeks, allowing Patrick to step up to the WR2 role. In week one he played the second most snaps by a WR against the Giants – and he hauled in four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown (he also saw two redzone targets). He’s no secret weapon – last year he averaged a 17.2% target share, and he’s ready to continue this level of involvement. In week one the Jags allowed Houston WRs to haul in 13 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos will stroll to victory, and Patrick will be involved.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST TV: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet

NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Adam Trautman to score anytime at 7/2 Adam Trautman saw a lot of pre-season hype as a TE breakout candidate, and his week one performance shows promise. Whilst his totals look shallow at face-value (three catches for 18 yards), he actually saw a huge 30% target share. Juwan Johnson scored two touchdowns against the Packers, but Trautman doubled his team-mate in targets and routes run. In week one the Panthers surrendered 11 targets to TEs against the Jets – a team with little talent at the position. The situation lines up nicely for Trautman, who shows real value at a big price.

New England Patriots @ New York Jets When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST TV: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet

NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: James White to score anytime at 13/5 Damien Harris is going to be the bell-cow of the Patriots rushing attack, but White will serve as their passing downs back. In week one the veteran saw an 18.4% target share, as he caught six passes for 49 yards. The Patriots face the Jets, who were massacred by CMC on Sunday. Naturally CMC’s talent factored into this, but it shows vulnerability to pass catching running backs – McCaffrey caught nine targets for 89 yards. White will get the volume once more, and an increase in volume increases his chances to find the end zone.

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST TV: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet

NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix/Free to watch on Sky Bet Best bet: Tyler Higbee to score anytime at 27/10 Tyler Higbee was only second to Cooper Kupp in targets against the Bears, which is a great early sign of chemistry with new QB Matthew Stafford. The TE hauled in five of six targets for 68 yards, and he also had one redzone target. He faces a Colts side who conceded a touchdown to former teammate Gerald Everett last week. Higbee will see the targets, and shows value to find the end zone. If you want to play it safer – Cooper Kupp @ 13/10 with Paddy Power is a great price, too. The Rams offence is going to be electric with Stafford under centre, expect a bounty of points on a weekly basis.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

Sunday at 18:00 BST TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Elijah Mitchell to score anytime at 6/4 The 49ers injury curse is back, and Raheem Mostert is now done for the season. Enter: Eli Mitchell. The rookie 6th rounder is near enough a Mostert clone - both 5 ft 10 in & around 200lbs in weight, and importantly Mitchell also possess game changing speed. Trey Sermon was a shock healthy scratch for week one, which only bodes well for Mitchell. Against the Lions Mitchell had 86% of the team’s carries, a shockingly high number for Shanahan’s offence. This number will come down, but it’s a plus matchup against the Eagles. The NFC East outfit allowed 116 yards from 24 carries against the Falcons, which is alarming in a 32-6 blowout when the Falcons had to abandon the run early. The 9ers will commit to the run, and Mitchell is real value to find the end zone.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers When: Sunday at 21:25 BST

Sunday at 21:25 BST TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Jared Cook to score anytime at 9/4 In week one, the Cowboys were gashed by Rob Gronkowski for eight receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns. Their line-backer situation is fluid with Parsons, Neal, Vander Esch & Smith all oddly rotating regularly – clearly leaving holes in the middle of the field. Jared Cook has asserted himself as TE1 for the Chargers, after a strong week one outing. He saw a 17% target share and ran nearly as many routes as Keenan Allen & Mike Williams – he also saw two red zone targets. This projects to be a high scoring game – expect Cook to find the end zone in a plus matchup.