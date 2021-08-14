Hull v Sheffield United: Championship best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews Sheffield United's trip to Hull in Saturday's early Championship match-up, believing the home side's struggles with scoring will continue.

Hull were expected to struggle entering the new Sky Bet Championship season, currently sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference after seven games, but it is a surprise to see upcoming opponents Sheffield United near the bottom of the table, gaining only six points thus far. The two teams come into this match-up at the KC Stadium on a different trajectory, though, with the Blades finally showing some promise in the past week, while Hull extended their winless run to six matches.

The Tigers' 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in midweek also means they have matched a club record six successive league games without scoring a goal. Admittedly, Grant McCann's side were slightly unfortunate to not score in the first of those matches, recording 1.47 expected goals (xG) in a 3-0 loss to QPR, but they've not looked a threat in any of the five fixtures since. Hull have averaged a measly 0.42 xG per game across the five games, a process that, if continued, would see them relegated with a whimper.

Hull's recent form | Championship 2021/22

That level of data alone is enough to recommend the selection of SHEFFIELD UNITED TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET in this game, but the fact that Hull do have the ability to at least keep matches close, as evidenced by two goalless draws in their last three, does give me more confidence in this bet. Sheffield United's recent resurgence after a rather laborious start to the season is encouraging for a team thought of as a promotion contender. Last weekend's huge 6-2 victory at home Peterborough was followed up by a 2-2 draw with Preston at Bramall Lane, conceding a disappointing late goal after previously holding their opponents to few chances.

The Blades have found it difficult to carve out scoring opportunities on the road, though, averaging 0.53 xG per game against Swansea, West Brom and Luton. Aside from the West Brom fixture, Slaviša Jokanović's did keep the chances allowed to a minimum, so we can expect United to limit their opponents in some capacity. Given the likelihood of a close contest, the 2/1 available for Sheffield United to extend Hull's goalless run to seven games appears to be the way to go. McCann's men have hardly created a chance during that period, never mind score a goal.

Hull v Sheffield United score prediction and best bets 1pt Sheffield United to keep a clean sheet at 2/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Hull 0-2 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1000 BST (17/09/21)

