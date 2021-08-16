Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Sporting Life's preview of Portugal v Rep of Ireland, including best bets and score prediction

Portugal v Rep of Ireland tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
15:00 · MON August 30, 2021

Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal for their third World Cup qualifier, and Jake Pearson has previewed the match, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers

1pt Portugal to win both halves at 9/5 (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Republic of Ireland already have a mountain to climb if they are to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having lost their opening two matches in Group A.

Defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg leaves Stephen Kenny’s men in a precarious position, fourth in the group and only ahead of Azerbaijan courtesy of goals scored.

Since beating Gibraltar in June 2019 in a European Championship qualifier, Ireland haven’t won any of their last 13 competitive matches (D7 L6), scoring only five times in that run.

Here they face a Portugal side licking their wounds after their 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the last 16 of Euro 2020, a tournament that didn’t really go to plan for Fernando Santos’ men – they only posted one win throughout the competition, a 3-0 victory over Hungary.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Portugal 1/4 | Draw 9/2 | Rep of Ireland 12/1

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

World Cup qualification has been going better for Portugal though, taking seven points from their three opening matches, but Serbia have also taken seven points and are keeping pace with the Portuguese.

That puts a bit more emphasis on the need for a Portugal victory – Santos’ men cannot afford to drop unnecessary points – so expect a thoroughly professional performance from Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Expansive football has been demanded of Fernando Santo for some time now, particularly given the attacking talent in the Portugal squad, and in the Euros there was a definite shift away from his usual pragmatic style, towards a more free-flowing, fluid model.

This approach didn’t necessarily benefit the Portuguese in the tournament, their 4-2 defeat to Germany immediately springing to mind, but it will give them a better platform to win games from, and to win games more comfortably.

Sporting Life Football and Infogol have joined forces on social media to showcase our top-class football insight
CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Ireland could be in for an extremely tricky evening, but there is little temptation in backing Portugal to win at a short price of 1/4.

Backing Santos’ men to win to nil was certainly considered, but at 8/11, the price is about right.

Portugal are 8/11 to win the first half, and 1/2 to win the second, a double that works out at just shorter than 13/8, which means a price of 9/5 about PORTUGAL TO WIN BOTH HALVES represents value and should definitely be backed.

Portugal v Rep of Ireland best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Portugal to win both halves at 9/5 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Portugal 3-0 Rep of Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1400 BST (30/08/21)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's preview of Denmark v Scotland, including best bets and score prediction

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS