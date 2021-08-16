Portugal v Rep of Ireland tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal for their third World Cup qualifier, and Jake Pearson has previewed the match, picking out his best bet.

Republic of Ireland already have a mountain to climb if they are to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having lost their opening two matches in Group A. Defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg leaves Stephen Kenny’s men in a precarious position, fourth in the group and only ahead of Azerbaijan courtesy of goals scored. Since beating Gibraltar in June 2019 in a European Championship qualifier, Ireland haven’t won any of their last 13 competitive matches (D7 L6), scoring only five times in that run. Here they face a Portugal side licking their wounds after their 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the last 16 of Euro 2020, a tournament that didn’t really go to plan for Fernando Santos’ men – they only posted one win throughout the competition, a 3-0 victory over Hungary.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League Portugal 1/4 | Draw 9/2 | Rep of Ireland 12/1

World Cup qualification has been going better for Portugal though, taking seven points from their three opening matches, but Serbia have also taken seven points and are keeping pace with the Portuguese. That puts a bit more emphasis on the need for a Portugal victory – Santos’ men cannot afford to drop unnecessary points – so expect a thoroughly professional performance from Cristiano Ronaldo and co. Expansive football has been demanded of Fernando Santo for some time now, particularly given the attacking talent in the Portugal squad, and in the Euros there was a definite shift away from his usual pragmatic style, towards a more free-flowing, fluid model. This approach didn’t necessarily benefit the Portuguese in the tournament, their 4-2 defeat to Germany immediately springing to mind, but it will give them a better platform to win games from, and to win games more comfortably.

Ireland could be in for an extremely tricky evening, but there is little temptation in backing Portugal to win at a short price of 1/4. Backing Santos’ men to win to nil was certainly considered, but at 8/11, the price is about right. CLICK HERE to back Portugal to win both halves with Sky Bet Portugal are 8/11 to win the first half, and 1/2 to win the second, a double that works out at just shorter than 13/8, which means a price of 9/5 about PORTUGAL TO WIN BOTH HALVES represents value and should definitely be backed.

Portugal v Rep of Ireland best bets and score prediction 1pt Portugal to win both halves at 9/5 (William Hill) Score prediction: Portugal 3-0 Rep of Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1400 BST (30/08/21)

