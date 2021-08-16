Burnley travel to Southampton in search of their first win of the season, while the hosts are looking for just their second victory. Joe Rindl has previewed the match, picking out a best bets.

Southampton and Burnley have managed to muster up just one win between them across their past 16 Premier League games. Don’t expect excitement at Saint Mary’s but there’s sure to be tension with both these sides desperate for a win and a chance to distance themselves from the bottom three. Southampton got their first victory of the season just before the international break over Leeds. Burnley on the other hand are still searching for their opening win. Fail to get three points from their trip to the south coast and they’ll be winless after their opening nine games in the Prem. This game is crucial.

We’ll start by looking at Burnley’s form. Sean Dyche’s side sit in 17th, level on points with Newcastle and one ahead of Norwich, the only other two teams without a win. Burnley are the second lowest scorers in the league with only five league goals all season. And they’ve also picked up a nasty habit of conceding on the road, having let in at least two in all of their away matches this term. Still, there are reasons for the Turf Moor faithful to be, if not cheerful, then hopeful.

The Clarets have averaged 1.25 xGF and 1.67 xGA per game through eight matches, a process that isn't bad for a team expected to be in a relegation battle who has played just two teams forecast to finish in the bottom half this season. CLICK HERE for Burnley's full Infogol profile Even their 2-0 loss to Manchester City last time out saw them rack up a total xG of 1.11, the third-most the Champions have had put up against them in the league this season.

Southampton though should be a class above. In their 1-0 win over Leeds a fortnight ago they dominated the stats, winning the expected goals battle 2.13-0.39. Goalscorer Armando Broja, on loan from Chelsea, also received a monstrous 9.90 Infogol Rating for his performance. After Burnley, the Saints face Chelsea before a run of three very winnable games. With James Ward-Prowse returning from suspension next week, a stretch of 12 points from a possible 15 isn’t entirely out of the question. Saints did the double on the Lancashire side last season winning 3-2 at St Mary's and 1-0 at Turf Moor. I expect them to win again at home against a predictable and very average Burnley outfit. CLICK TO BACK Southampton to win with Sky Bet Several bookies are offering SOUTHAMPTON TO WIN at evens. That’s the play I’ll be making.

Southampton v Burnley best bets and score prediction 1pt Southampton to win at evens (General) Score prediction: Southampton 1-0 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1600 BST (21/10/21)