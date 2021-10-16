Despite all the love for the likes of Le Golf National, Wentworth, many of the links courses and this week's host, Valderrama, there is no question that these classic tracks increase their appeal with bad weather. Rain, wind or both certainly make all players think a little bit more than usual, but as we saw at Royal St George's, take that away and they are scorable.

'It's like going eye-ball to eye-ball with a golfing Hannibal Lector' said Wayne Riley of the Sotogrande track, and while it really hasn't been as hard as last season's duel between John Catlin and Martin Kaymer, Sunday pressure, faster greens and merely reputation will surely allow Valderrama to exact revenge on those shooting 64 and 65's over the last couple of days.

It might be a tad cruel to compare, but given Richard Bland eventually won a top tournament as his maiden after 478 tries, it's not impossible that Laurie Canter takes a similar period to do the same, despite some near misses and around 300 events in hand.

The current leader has always been one of the better tee-to-green players on tour and he has taken an aggressive approach to this year's Andelucia Masters, currently top-20 in distance off the tee, allowing him the freedom of shorter approaches off an even better ranking in accuracy. None of that is any real surprise given he ranks eighth in ball-striking over the last three months, and with him leading the par-four stats this week, all that looks like a perfect recipe for success here.

The 31-year-old seems to be taking pressure off by following caddy Gary Tilson's every word and perhaps that will be the difference tomorrow but, at around the same price as multiple winner Danny Willett was for the Dunhill Links (11/8), we need everything right and so far he has failed to convert from the final pairing in all of his five chances through the grades.

Yes, he was chasing a better field at Wentworth and Dubai, although it's hard to forget the mess at the par-five 17th in Surrey when needing a relatively simple up-and-down, and previous to that when recording a double-bogey at the same 71st hole when in with a chance. That nasty missed three-foot par putt on his 16th today brought all that back while his birdie attempt on 17 was weak, forgiven slightly by the final hole birdie.