On that occasion at the Barracuda, Schenk struggled before rallying slightly at the back end of the round to finish fourth and it remains to be seen what he learnt from that experience and how much more comfortable he feels this time around. In the 29-year-old's favour is the fact that he can call on winning experience from the Korn Ferry Tour, but my suspicion is that with players queuing up behind him he will struggle to close things out and I am happy to pass at the odds.

Yet to win on the PGA Tour Schenk’s lone previous experience of holding the 54-hole lead on tour came last July in another desert event, The Barracuda Championship, and it is therefore not a massive surprise that he finds himself back in this position in the next event on tour played in similar desert conditions.

Schenk who has dropped only one shot through 54 holes owes his position at the top of the leaderboard to a combination of strong approach play and a hot putter that sees him ranked fifth and second respectively in these areas.

The man that Burns and the rest of the field now find themselves looking up to is Adam Schenk who following a Saturday 66 sits on 18-under and will take a one-shot lead into the final day.

As we saw only a few hours earlier in Spain with Jon Rahm, though, golf more often than not has a habit of not following the anticipated script and just as it looked like Burns might stride off into the sunset he stalled on the back nine, playing his last seven holes in one over to go into Sunday two shots off the pace.

For large parts of yesterday's third round of the Shriners Hospital For Children Open it looked as though we were going to be treated for the second week running to the ‘Sam Burns Show’ as the young man from Louisiana put on another ball striking clinic in his quest for a second consecutive PGA Tour win.

Wolff on the chase and eyeing Shriners title

At the front of that queue behind Schenk and one shot behind on 17-under is MATTHEW WOLFF and it is the 22-year-old I will side with to bring home the trophy.

Wolff, who has been open over his struggles with mental health issues over the past year or so, has built on an eyecatching season-opening 18th place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week to produce a strong all round performance this week, which sees him ranked second from tee to green and no worse than 15th in any key area.

One area the one-time tour winner has particularly thrived in this week is par-five scoring as he is currently a combined 11-under for the nine he has played so far, and this ability to make mincemeat of the long holes means that he has room for the odd mistake, something he proved when throwing in a triple-bogey seven on Friday on his way to a 67.

Wolff lost out to Martin Laird in a play-off here last year so this is clearly a venue he is hugely comfortable at and the one-time tour winner looks the bet to me to go one better and add a second PGA Tour trophy to his cabinet.

Putnam the man to put up most resistance

A further shot back on 16-under we find three players, the aforementioned Sam Burns, ANDREW PUTNAM and Chad Ramey.

It would naturally be folly to rule out completely the chances of Burns going back-to-back, but to do so takes a lot of energy and it may just be that last week's winner is beginning to run out of steam, and he is not for me today.

Ramey, who has perhaps benefitted from getting away from the spotlight he was under when playing in his home state last week, is certainly a player to watch and he performed creditably yesterday when playing in the final group at the weekend for the first time on tour in the company of Sungjae Im.

In all likelihood, though, this opportunity will come too early for the 29-year-old in his PGA Tour career and instead I will turn to the third of this triumvirate, Putnam, for my second play.

Putnam, who resides in Arizona, landed his lone PGA Tour title in the desert at the Barracuda in 2018 and having finished second there again last July in the same event that Schenk lead through 54 holes, the correlating form lines are there for all to see.

Clearly comfortable in desert conditions the 32-year-old has all parts of his game working well this week and having closed with three birdies in his final four holes on Saturday he should be in a great frame of mind.

Following victory at the Barracuda, Putnam knocked on the door in several higher-profile events including the WGC HSBC in China where he finished fourth so he is not a player who gets flustered when under the spotlight. He is therefore preferred at slightly bigger odds over Sungjae Im, who struggled yesterday and starts a further shot back.

Hadwin and Wise not discounted

While this event has been kind to 54-hole leaders of late, with the last three triumphing, we have also seen some comebacks here over the years, notably when Smylie Kaufman came from seven shots back and 28th place in 2015, and if the breezes lie down you can’t rule out someone coming from off the pace to post a number.

For those looking for something more speculative at bigger odds, I wouldn’t rule out the chances of another desert specialist who starts four back, Adam Hadwin, getting in the mix, or even Aaron Wise who is clearly trending towards another win, and starts six back on 12-under.

For either of them to triumph, however, it will take those right at the head of affairs to stall and, particularly in Wolff’s case with his ability to score on this course, I just can’t see that happening.

Published at 1050 BST on 10/10/21