1pt Rassie van der Dussen top South African batsman v Australia at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
Having put them up as a saver in the outright betting, South Africa also look overpriced at odds-against for this opener against Australia and can advertise their credentials.
South Africa would be a particularly strong fancy if chasing given the toss bias we saw at Abu Dhabi in the IPL and without that knowledge perhaps it makes sense to hang fire so early on in the competition, and instead look to the side markets where playing under on David Warner's runs line may well pay off.
Warner managed one run across two innings in warm-up matches against New Zealand and India, this coming on the back of a poor IPL campaign. He looks particularly vulnerable to pace, an area of strength for South Africa, and a line set at 20.5 with some firms including bet365 is high enough.
RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN made an unbeaten 101 in South Africa's warm-up victory over Bangladesh and is also worth considering but in a more positive sense. He is a class act and criminally underrated.
Backing him to be the top South African batsman means taking on Quinton de Kock but the 13/2 dangled by Paddy Power and Betfair carries plenty of juice.
England deserve favouritism in their T20 World Cup opener, but the toss has been vital in the UAE and it makes sense to overlook the match market.
Instead, back JOS BUTTLER to top-score for England. So much rests on him and Jonny Bairstow, giants of the limited-overs formats with strong records and the ability to score quickly in all conditions.
With Moeen Ali likely to find himself batting too low, I think we can concentrate on Buttler and Bairstow, and with the former confirmed to continue opening the batting, he makes the most appeal. Buttler averages 51.47 when opening in T20Is and having seen openers top-score in all eight innings of the four play-off matches at the IPL, he appears at an immediate advantage to Bairstow.
I'm also happy to take Buttler for Man of the Match honours, thus ensuring I have both sides covered in that market having also recommended Roston Chase for the West Indies.
A huge clash for so many reasons but India dominate head-to-head as Pakistan tend to be overawed by the occasion. They'll have to overcome that here and the best way to do so will be to attack early with the bat, as not only do they boast the brilliant Babar Azam, but India tend to field just five bowlers. Pakistan might just be able to get at an attack with a few form concerns.
Look out too for Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim bowling in the powerplay but it's with bat in hand that the underdogs must do some damage if they're to gain a statement victory in this huge early barometer.
As for India, KL Rahul is a class act hot on the heels of a brilliant IPL. If he gets the nod to open, he’s a bet for top India bat and maybe in the Man of the Match market too. India looked brilliant in their warm-up matches with two easy wins and despite the threat of Azam, Rahul starring in a win for the favourites is the call.
Ultimately whether betting or not, this is a game to savour and will really get the tournament running after a gentle start.
Posted at 1750 BST on 21/10/11
