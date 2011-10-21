Daily guide: Saturday October 23

Australia v South Africa

When: Saturday October 23, 1100 BST

Where: Abu Dhabi

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket

Having put them up as a saver in the outright betting, South Africa also look overpriced at odds-against for this opener against Australia and can advertise their credentials.

South Africa would be a particularly strong fancy if chasing given the toss bias we saw at Abu Dhabi in the IPL and without that knowledge perhaps it makes sense to hang fire so early on in the competition, and instead look to the side markets where playing under on David Warner's runs line may well pay off.

Warner managed one run across two innings in warm-up matches against New Zealand and India, this coming on the back of a poor IPL campaign. He looks particularly vulnerable to pace, an area of strength for South Africa, and a line set at 20.5 with some firms including bet365 is high enough.

RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN made an unbeaten 101 in South Africa's warm-up victory over Bangladesh and is also worth considering but in a more positive sense. He is a class act and criminally underrated.

Backing him to be the top South African batsman means taking on Quinton de Kock but the 13/2 dangled by Paddy Power and Betfair carries plenty of juice.

England v West Indies

When: Saturday October 23, 1500 BST

Where: Dubai

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket

Richard Mann's full betting preview

England deserve favouritism in their T20 World Cup opener, but the toss has been vital in the UAE and it makes sense to overlook the match market.

Instead, back JOS BUTTLER to top-score for England. So much rests on him and Jonny Bairstow, giants of the limited-overs formats with strong records and the ability to score quickly in all conditions.

With Moeen Ali likely to find himself batting too low, I think we can concentrate on Buttler and Bairstow, and with the former confirmed to continue opening the batting, he makes the most appeal. Buttler averages 51.47 when opening in T20Is and having seen openers top-score in all eight innings of the four play-off matches at the IPL, he appears at an immediate advantage to Bairstow.

I'm also happy to take Buttler for Man of the Match honours, thus ensuring I have both sides covered in that market having also recommended Roston Chase for the West Indies.