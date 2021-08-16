England were eliminated from the T20 World Cup as Daryl Mitchell’s 72 not out from 47 balls lifted New Zealand to a five-wicket victory that sealed their place in the final and laid the ghosts of 2019 to rest.

In another absorbing contest between these two evenly-matched sides, Mitchell helped the Kiwis recover from 13 for two in pursuit of a target of 167, starting slowly before exploding in the final throes at a blustery Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand were left needing 57 from the final 24 balls, but Jimmy Neesham contributed an explosive 27 off 11 deliveries before Mitchell delivered the coup de grace as the Black Caps got home with an over to spare.

They were on the losing side in the 50-over World Cup final two years ago, beaten on boundary countback alone after tied scores in regulation and a super over, but they will now play Australia or Pakistan in Sunday’s showpiece.