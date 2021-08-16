Jake Pearson casts his eye over Tuesday's European World Cup qualifying fixtures, picking out his best bets.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying best bets 1pt Both Teams to Score 'NO' in Albania v Poland at 17/20 (BetVictor) 1pt Andorra to win to nil v San Marino at 11/8 (bet365)

Albania v Poland Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Albania 13/5 | Draw 21/10 | Poland 11/10 Albania have really hit their stride in World Cup qualifying of late, winning their last three matches in the group. After losing to Poland in the first of their three qualifiers last break, they then went on to record a crucial victory over Hungary, and a routine 5-0 win over minnows San Marino, as well as kicking off this international window with another 1-0 success over Hungary. It puts the Albanians in second spot in Group I, one point above opponents Poland, though it is possibly the Poles who have the upper hand, having already faced group-leaders England twice, with Albania still to travel to Wembley next month.

Poland ended the last international window unbeaten, capping off victories over Albania and San Marino with a draw at home to Gareth Southgate’s side, and a comfortable 5-0 hammering of San Marino on Saturday means the Poles have now not lost an international match since the European Championship. This is now a crucial fixture for Poland, with victory all but sealing their place as runners-up in the group, and for that reason we can expect a thoroughly professional display from Paulo Sousa’s men. Only one of Albania’s matches in qualification thus far has seen both teams find the back of the net, and though Poland have scored in every single match so far, Albania’s clean sheet ratio of 71% is impressive – in fact it can only be bettered by Croatia and Denmark. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 'NO' with Sky Bet Albania aren’t the most prolific scorers however, and this could be a low-scoring affair, just like it was in Poland. Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE’NO’ is therefore the recommended selection in this fixture. Score prediction: Albania 0-1 Poland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

San Marino v Andorra Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

San Marino 5/1 | Draw 23/10 | Andorra 7/10 It’s the game everyone’s been waiting for as San Marino host Andorra. Officially the worst team in Europe taking on sixth worst team in Europe. Since making their competitive debut San Marino are yet to win a match in qualifying for either the World Cup or European Championship. Andorra have won one game in this qualifying campaign, against San Marino, and the Pyrenees-based side will be licking their lips at a golden opportunity to pick up a further competitive three points.

San Marino have scored just three competitive goals in the last five years, stats the don’t bode well for the minnows. Admittedly, Andorra aren’t exactly world beaters, but they have scored in three of their last five matches, including against Hungary – and incidentally San Marino. Andorra won the reverse of this fixture 2-0, a scoreline that could easily be repeated here. It is a massive surprise to see any team priced up at odds-against to beat San Marino to nil, and 11/8 looks something of an outlier this midweek. CLICK HERE to back Andorra to win to nil with Sky Bet Backing ANDORRA TO WIN TO NIL is the way to go in this fixture. Score prediction: San Marino 0-2 Andorra (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

