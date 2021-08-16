After landing a winner in the Women's Champions League last week, Joe Rindl is back with another best for Chelsea's trip to Juventus on Wednesday.

Chelsea made eight changes at the weekend, barely beating newly-promoted Leicester. For 82 minutes the Champions stuttered, failing to put away numerous chances and looked set to fail to score in a Women’s Super League match for the first time in three years. Emma Hayes looked to her bench and brought on Denmark forward Pernille Harder. And with eight minutes remaining the two-time FIFA World XI member broke the deadlock before Fran Kirby made it 2-0 late on. Chelsea had looked disjointed but ultimately got the job done. I expect Hayes to revert back to her strongest line up, similar to the team that drew 3-3 with two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg in their opening group match last week.

At the helm of Serie A champions Juventus is former Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro, a man who led the Gunners to the 2018-19 WSL title. Montemurro has yet to lose a competitive game since taking charge of the Italian side this summer, with Juventus currently joint-top of the Serie A with six wins from six. They’ve netted 14 and conceded just once, while they also cruised to a 3-0 win against Swiss side Servette in their opening Champions League group game. Juve’s women’s team were only founded in 2017 but have had an immediate impact domestically. They’ve won every league title in the four seasons they’ve entered. But internationally they’ve struggled with round of 32 losses to Brondby, Barcelona and Lyon in their past three seasons in the Champions League (this was before group stages were introduced, so essentially they were knocked out in the first round proper).

For their standards, Chelsea’s scrappy win over Leicester on Saturday and their draw with Wolfsburg last week are concerns. Still, the Blues are just three points off league leaders Arsenal having netted 17 in five games. And with the WSL being far more competitive than the Serie A, it’s no surprise to see the London club the overwhelming favourites in Turin. As per usual in the women’s markets, the outrights are far too short to offer any sort of value. But the bookies are still making oversights elsewhere. The Blues are 4/11 favourites, so why is CHELSEA HALF-TIME/FULL-TIME as long as 19/20? CLICK HERE to back Chelsea half-time/full-time with Sky Bet Those odds are too good to pass up, that's the play I'll be making.

Juventus v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Chelsea half-time/full-time at 19/20 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Juventus 0-3 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1605 BST (12/10/21)

READ: Our wildcard suggestions for fantasy football