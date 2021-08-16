Can Chelsea go one step further this season and finally lift the Women's Champions League? Their journey starts against Wolfsburg and Joe Rindl has the preview and two best bets.

In March 2021, across two legs in Budapest, Chelsea smashed Wolfsburg 5-1 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. Now the pair meet again in their opening group match in this year’s competition.

When Chelsea faced Barcelona in the Champions League final last season, talk of an unprecedented quadruple was on the cards. Emma Hayes' team had lifted the Women’s Super League title the month before, had strolled to the League Cup crown in March and were set to continue their delayed FA Cup run the following season. Barcelona though had other ideas, blowing the Blues away with a 4-0 thrashing to deny them their maiden UCL crown. Five months on and Chelsea’s European journey returns. WSL form suggests they remain a team to be feared. After losing a 3-2 thriller to Arsenal at the Emirates on the opening day, the London club have won their last four matches, scoring 17 and conceding just two. That run includes a 6-1 thrashing at Manchester United in the league, a team likely to finish in the WSL's top three this year. Any thoughts of a post-final hangover can be forgotten.

A hat-trick of assists for @frankirby 🙌@samkerr1 on the scoresheet again ⚽



Chelsea marked Emma Hayes' 150th WSL game as manager with a win 👇 pic.twitter.com/PuAb661GKK — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) October 3, 2021

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg aren’t a team to be overlooked though. Their European pedigree - with two UWCL wins in 2013 and 2014 - far outweighs Chelsea’s. And their 5-1 aggregate loss to the Blues last term looks far less one-sided when you dive into the stats. In the first leg between the sides, which Chelsea won 2-1, Wolfsburg had 22 shots to their opponents' six. The German outfit twice hit the post and saw Ewa Pajor's overhead kick cleared off the line. Things were a lot more evenly matched in the second leg, and yet Chelsea were the far more ruthless, ultimately cruising to a 3-0 win. Wolfsburg finished second behind Bayern Munich in the league last season and have started this new campaign brightly as well with three wins and one draw. In their European qualifier however they stumbled, drawing 5-5 on aggregate with Bordeaux and only just scraping through on penalties.

On paper, head-to-head record and recent form, hosts Chelsea are a better side than Wolfsburg. So I'm surprised to see them at a shade shorter than evens. It's rare to see the outrights present much value in women's football, so I'm willing to back CHELSEA TO WIN at 5/6. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win with Sky Bet

Chelsea v Wolfsburg best bets and score prediction Chelsea to win at 5/6 (Betfair, Boylesports) Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Wolfsburg (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1205 BST (05/10/21)