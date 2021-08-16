Fulham host West Brom in a huge game at the top of the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday lunchtime. Michael Beardmore has a preview and two best bets.

Remember when yo-yos came back into a fashion a few years ago? The fad stuck in parts of West London and the West Midlands – this game has every chance of being a Premier League clash in 2022-23… and a Championship one in 2023-24. Jokes aside, current leaders Bournemouth will have plenty to say about both sides’ automatic promotion aspirations but according to Expected Points (xPoints) these are the Championship’s top two teams – the Cottagers sitting top of Infogol's expected table, the Baggies second. Of the two, Fulham are arguably in better nick – four wins from their past five, all by two goals or more, albeit the sole reverse in that run, a 4-1 defeat at Coventry, a reminder they are far from impenetrable. West Brom, meanwhile, have shown vulnerability on the road, losing their past two away games at Stoke and Swansea – teams, with all due respect, that boast nowhere near the threat of the Cottagers.

Saturday lunchtime’s kick-off also sees two of the second tier’s most in-form strikers come head-to-head – the Championship’s 15-goal leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, with nine goals in his last six, and Albion’s Karlan Grant, with six in six. While Grant will have his supporters and rightly so, I simply had to find a way to back Mitrovic here – it was just a matter of finding the best value and while I wouldn’t put larger stakers off 11/10 on him to score anytime, a better route has emerged. You can get 7/4 on MITROVIC TO BE FULHAM’S FIRST SCORER – odds which look huge when you take the numbers into account. CLICK HERE to back Aleksandar Mitrovic to be Fulham's first scorer with Sky Bet The Serbian has scored Fulham’s first goal in seven of their 14 Championship games (50%) this season (six ‘proper’ firsts plus one after an own goal, which counts too) and, with 15 out of 33, he’s netted 45% of Fulham’s goals this term – meaning he should be priced shorter in this market and has to be backed accordingly.

Elsewhere, both teams to score is understandably skinny at 8/11 top price and while it looks a virtual banker, I’m not totally convinced – Baggies boss Valerien Ismael seems far too streetwise to engage Fulham in a shootout and that puts me off the outright markets too. BTTS will probably come in but I think there’s better value to be found with a corner bet given the respective playing styles both favour – Fulham regularly earning flag-kicks with their possession-based probing, yet Albion also doing so with their more direct game on the break. Sky Bet offer 3/1 on EACH TEAM 2+ CORNERS IN EACH HALF and that is backed up by the numbers big time. CLICK HERE to back 2+ corners each team in each half with Sky Bet At home this season, Fulham are averaging a league-high 3.86 corners in the first half plus 2.71 in the second, while on their travels Albion average 2.43 corners before the break and a division-leading 3.71 in the second half. It's a game that could be tight, yet stretched in spells, and it makes sense to back both teams to register at least a couple of corners per half as a result given the attacking riches each has at their disposal.

