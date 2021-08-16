Everton welcome West Ham on Sunday with both teams performing well so far and Tom Carnduff has a best bet to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts West Ham to have 6+ corners at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"Newcastle have already made a mess of things!" | Premier League best bets

Two sides who we'd expect to be pushing the top-six this season meet on Sunday as Everton welcome West Ham to Goodison Park. Everton's start to the season has been a positive one, but it could have been better with Infogol's model based on performance putting them 3rd rather than 5th. For the Hammers, they should be 6th rather than 9th and it sets it up to be an intriguing clash that could go either way. That's underlined by the fact that Everton are rated a 39% chance for victory and the away side 34%. It's reflected in the odds with neither odds-on for the win. Everton have shown they can adjust to key players being out injured too so there looks to be more appeal in their 29/20 price rather than West Ham's 9/5.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Everton 29/20 | Draw 12/5 | West Ham 9/5

The interest in that price on a home win is there and I wouldn't put anyone off backing it but scanning around the markets has thrown up a better value play in the corners. West Ham are a high corner team and find themselves towards the top-end of the Premier League in this category. Overs aren't out of the question but Everton haven't necessarily played their part and it could cause issues on moving past the double figures marker. Instead, it's worth targeting the away side here and going with WEST HAM TO HAVE 6+ CORNERS at a best price of 13/8 with Sky Bet. The Hammers have done that in three of five away games in all competitions. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to have 6+ corners with Sky Bet Both home and away in the Premier League, the Hammers are averaging 6.28 corners taken per outing. Only Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs have taken more corners than David Moyes' men in England's top-flight this season.

The interest also comes from how many corners Everton have been conceding. In their three home games so far, the Toffees have conceded an average of six corners - two of the three hitting the required six marker. If we look at all nine games they have played - both home and away and in all competitions - Everton are averaging 5.6 corners against per game. It's worth noting that average it dragged down by the two Sky Bet Championship sides, Huddersfield and QPR, only posting three each when they played Rafa Benitez's side in the Carabao Cup. In the Premier League, Everton have conceded at least four corners in every game. The visitors are 5/4 to take the most corners here but I'm willing to take the gamble on them hitting six again at a much better price. An Everton win with West Ham taking six or more corners comes out around the 10/3 mark when using bet builders on a few bookmakers. However, the close nature of the game means the better bet is taking WEST HAM TO HAVE 6+ CORNERS at a generous price.

Everton v West Ham best bets and score prediction 1.5pts West Ham to have 6+ corners at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Everton 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1145 BST (15/10/21)