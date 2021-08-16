Tom Carnduff steps in for Matt Temple-Marsh this week and picks out the best touchdown scorers to back for Week 8 of the NFL season.

NFL betting tips: Week 8 1.5pts Ja'Marr Chase to score a touchdown in Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets at 11/8 (bet365, VBet) 1pt Cooper Kupp to score 2+ touchdowns in Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Sony Michel to score anytime in Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Stefon Diggs to score 2+ touchdowns in Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills at 11/2 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets When: Sunday at 17:00 BST

Sunday at 17:00 BST TV: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix

NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Ja'Marr Chase to score a touchdown at 11/8 (bet365, VBet) It's no surprise to see the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals coming out at a remarkable short 1/6 for victory over the struggling New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets have been beaten in five of their six outings so far this season and were heavily defeated by the New England Patriots last Sunday. A similar outcome is a possibility here. The Bengals are flying. They bounced back from an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 with 23+ point victories over Baltimore and Detroit - the line currently sits at -11 in their favour. That should mean plenty of scoring from the visitors and JA'MARR CHASE is excellent value at 11/8 - and anything above even money - to score anytime in this contest. The Jets are giving up a huge average of 275 passing yards per game while Chase is averaging 107.7 receiving yards per game - it's clear the Bengals will look to him. He's scored six touchdowns already and can continue his good season so far with one against a poor Jets side.

Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans When: Sunday at 17:00 BST

Sunday at 17:00 BST TV: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix

NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Cooper Kupp to score 2+ touchdowns at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sony Michel to score anytime at 7/2 (Sky Bet) The Rams are a huge -15.5 on the line for this one with the match points overs/unders set at 46.5 - we can expect this to get ugly for the Houston Texans. The home side have been beaten six out of seven times this season and more often than not it's a hammering. They conceded 31 points against both the Cardinals and the Colts while posting a combined tally of eight across both. Alongside that, they also have a 40-0 scoreline against the Bills on their record and the one win coming against the Jaguars tells you everything you need to know. A number of players are short prices to score but their 2+ odds don't match. The first of which is backing Tyler Higbee to post two or more at a huge price of 12/1. He's a popular target with 59 receptions and nine touchdowns already - COOPER KUPP is also averaging 115.6 receiving yards per game. He's 4/6 to get one so him being 7/2 for two doesn't add up in a game expected to be hugely one-sided. Only the Chargers have allowed more rushing yards than the Texans' 145.7 per game average this season and with Darrell Henderson such a short price - SONY MICHEL looks a value play at 7/2 for one. Michel has one rushing touchdown already this season and could strike late if the score is hugely in their favour.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills When: Sunday at 17:00 BST

Sunday at 17:00 BST TV: NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix

NFL Redzone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Stefon Diggs to score 2+ touchdowns at 11/2 (Betfair) Another game where the odds suggest a heavy win - the Bills are at -14 against the Dolphins with the points line also set at a high 48.5. That means we should see the Bills go over a number of times and a price as generous as 11/2 should not be available on STEFON DIGGS claiming two of the touchdowns. He's averaging 77.2 receiving yards per game but only has two TDs on his tally so far. This game presents a perfect opportunity to get going to levels of scoring we have seen in previous seasons. Diggs has nine receptions against the Titans in the 34-31 loss last week and scored a second quarter touchdown. Against a Dolphins side with the third-worst passing yards allowed per game rate - 297.1 - Diggs should have opportunities to strike.