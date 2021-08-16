Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
nfl icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals

NFL - The Weekend Review: Kyler Murray, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady

By Joshua Birch
16:49 · MON October 04, 2021

Joshua Birch reflects on Week 4 of the NFL season, with Kyler Murray, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady and more discussed.

Kyler Murray for MVP?

Arizona Cardinals have scored 31 or points in each of their games.

Kyler Murray has been responsible for at least one touchdown in every contest so far.

It’s fair to say that the quarterback has been on fire, completing 24 of 32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, to become just the third player in the Super Bowl era with a 4-0 record.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Back to the drawing board for Pittsburgh

The Steelers offense was unbelievably poor in defeat on Sunday.

The NFL’s worst running game actually sprung Najee Harris for a respectable 15 for 62 day.

Big Ben Rothlisberger completed two fourth-down passes short, only for quick tackles to be made for turnovers on downs - it compiled a terrible day for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You don’t beat the Chiefs with field goals

Philadelphia only went three of six in the red zone, settling for three field goals that ended up burning them.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, kept scoring, and the Eagles kept shooting themselves in the foot.

Philly had three TD wiped off the board by penalties - that’ll get you beat against most teams, let alone the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
READ: The full review of Week 4 of the NFL season

On Brady's day, the performance was far from legendary

Brady himself would admit that he wasn’t great, finishing with a passing line of 22 of 43 for 269 yards.

Tampa struggled to establish much of an offensive rhythm outside of its lone touchdown drive which was capped by 8-yard Ronald Jones TD run.

The explosive offense we've seen from the Buccaneers simply never materialised, and Brady wasn't the antagonist many expected him to be in Foxborough.

In the end, none of that mattered, of course, because the Buccaneers came away victorious. It just wasn't the vengeful air show many foresaw from the legendary Brady.

Let’s talk about the Buffalo defense

Nobody will exit this game thinking the Bills defense is the second coming of the '85 Bears, but, boy, did they look monstrous.

Not to take anything away from what Buffalo accomplished, Houston's attempts to offset their passing woes with the run game were quickly snuffed out by the likes of Jerry Hughes and Ed Oliver﻿, all of whom were also in Mills' face as often as the torrential downpour.

In all, the Texans amassed 109 net yards including five drives of negative yardage.

More NFL content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content