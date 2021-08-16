Joshua Birch reflects on Week 4 of the NFL season, with Kyler Murray, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady and more discussed.

Kyler Murray for MVP? Arizona Cardinals have scored 31 or points in each of their games. Kyler Murray has been responsible for at least one touchdown in every contest so far. It’s fair to say that the quarterback has been on fire, completing 24 of 32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, to become just the third player in the Super Bowl era with a 4-0 record.

Back to the drawing board for Pittsburgh The Steelers offense was unbelievably poor in defeat on Sunday. The NFL’s worst running game actually sprung Najee Harris for a respectable 15 for 62 day. Big Ben Rothlisberger completed two fourth-down passes short, only for quick tackles to be made for turnovers on downs - it compiled a terrible day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You don’t beat the Chiefs with field goals Philadelphia only went three of six in the red zone, settling for three field goals that ended up burning them. The Chiefs, on the other hand, kept scoring, and the Eagles kept shooting themselves in the foot. Philly had three TD wiped off the board by penalties - that’ll get you beat against most teams, let alone the Chiefs and Mahomes.

