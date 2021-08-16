The previous record holder Matt Prater, who managed 64 yards in 2013, had earlier on Sunday attempted an 68-yard field goal in the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-19 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, only for Jamal Agnew to collect the missed attempt and score a stunning 109-yard touchdown.

The crowd were on the edge of their seats as Tucker unleashed the history-making kick, with the ball bouncing on the crossbar before eventually going over.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?! JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes also made history, becoming the fastest quarterback in the NFL to pass for 15,000 yards as his side lost 30-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was taken to hospital after feeling ill following the game and was resting in a stable condition after evaluation by medical staff.

The New England Patriots were dealt an injury blow as running back James White came off with a hip problem in their 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Younghoe Koo kicked the game-winning field goal at the death as the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 17-14.

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans won 25-16 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10, the Cleveland Browns beat the Chicago Bears 26-6 and the Buffalo Bills beat the Washington Football Team 43-21.

Tom Brady was unable to power the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Los Angeles Rams, going down 34-24, while the Green Bay Packers scraped past the San Francisco 49ers by two points 30-28.

The Denver Broncos blanked the New York Jets 26-0 and the Las Vegas Raiders edged past the Miami Dolphins 31-28.