Brighton welcome Arsenal in Saturday's late Premier League kick-off and Tom Carnduff has found value in the stats markets.

Brighton enter this game on a high after their very late equaliser against rivals Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal also have the feel-good factor going with a convincing 3-1 win in the North London derby - it could set this one up to be fairly entertaining. Arsenal would have hoped to be in a better position than 10th at this stage while Brighton are finally living up to last season's heights as they sit 6th - that said, they are hardly the xG kings that we saw in 2020/21. They have established themselves as the leaders in one category though which opens up some value. With Arsenal's mixed showings so far, they will be hopeful of getting something from this game.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Brighton 19/10 | Draw 23/10 | Arsenal 7/5

Brighton are the top tacklers in the Premier League. That was clear in the huge tally of 29 that they posted in the draw with Crystal Palace - a game which left me one tackle short of a 75/1 winner. The value is there to be had in this category with bookmakers still underestimating Brighton's count in this area. The lowest line is 17+ and that is even money - anything around there is worth taking. Instead, opting for one more tackle and backing BRIGHTON 18+ TACKLES gives a price of 11/8 with Sky Bet. When we consider the statistics and the averages, it is more than achievable. CLICK HERE to back Brighton 18+ tackles with Sky Bet Their average of 20.7 per game is the highest in the Premier League by a decent margin (ahead of Brentford and Leeds on 18.3). They've been fairly consistent with it too - even after the huge number v Palace - and have hit 18 or more in four of their six Premier League outings.

It's also a number that they come close to when facing Arsenal. The Seagulls have had 17 or more tackles in each of their last three games against Saturday's opponents. It's not unreasonable to expect Brighton to have 18 here given that they are the home side and still adjusting to the return of fans to stadiums. Arsenal trying to hit them to break forward with pace will also play into this. The draw looks a decent outcome but you could make a case for any of the three possibilities. Instead, BRIGHTON can excel in the TACKLES count once again.

Brighton v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 2pts Brighton to have 18+ tackles at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1645 BST (30/09/21)

