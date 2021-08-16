With a range of winners so far, Matt Temple-Marsh is back to look for more offensive/defensive mismatches, sneaky backups and more, with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.

Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Ricky Seals-Jones to score anytime at 4/1 (bet365) I spoke about Washington's Ricky Seals-Jones last week, as he scored at 10/3, and he’s once again a huge price to find the endzone. Logan Thomas is still on injured reserve so Seals-Jones will keep that #1 tight end role – in Thomas' absence he’s played 90% of WFT’s offensive snaps. Last week against the Chiefs the tight end caught four of six targets for 58 yards and a score, and now faces a middling Packers defense – allowing 300 yards & three touchdowns to tight ends on the year. This is a huge price for Seals-Jones.

New York Jets @ New England Patriots When: Sunday at 18:00 BST

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Rhamodre Stevenson to score anytime at 11/4 (Paddy Power/Betfair) The Patriots' backfield has been banged up, which has allowed Rhamodre Stevenson to get onto the field. Last week the running back scored his first career touchdown and I like his odds this week. He faces a Jets defense that has conceded the third most touchdowns to running backs so far this season, alongside the third most receptions and yards to the position. Stevenson saw a 15% target share last week (the highest out of Patriots running backs since James White’s injury), and he will see a boost in volume against a talent-deficient Jets team. The Patriots will likely run up the score on their division rivals, allowing back-ups to see more volume towards the end of the game. Stevenson is carving out a role in this offense, and he’s value to find the endzone.

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams When: Sunday at 21:05 BST

NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Best bet: Darrell Henderson to score a brace at 10/3 (Paddy Power/Betfair) Darrell Henderson is one the most underrated running backs this season – through five games he has five touchdowns, and he’s consistently seeing work inside the redzone. Last week he beat up on the Giants, carrying the ball 21 times for 78 yards, while adding on two catches for 29 yards through the air all on his way to scoring twice. I’m predicting another brace, against the Detroit Lions. The Lions have conceded a league high 12 touchdowns to running backs and they’re still without a win on the year. LA head coach Sean McVay will be keen to have Matt Stafford on fire as he faces former Rams quarterback Jared Goff – expect a blow-out with Henderson running wild.

