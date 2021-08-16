We are now officially a third of the way through the 2021 NFL regular season with the Week 6 action now in the books.

And if the latest slate of terrific action taught us anything it’s that nothing lasts for long in the National Football League. Buffalo’s juggernaut ground to a halt in a Monday-night loss in Tennessee, while the Justin Herbert bandwagon came fully off the tracks in a devastating reverse for the Chargers in Baltimore. Whatever you are picking in terms of your NFL predictions, at least you now have plenty of evidence to work with. The action continues apace as Week 7 gets under way on Thursday Night Football with two 3-3 teams - the Broncos and Browns - locking horns in a crucial crossroads game in Cleveland. Before the big kickoff in the Dawg Pound, let’s look back at what we learned from Week 6, and ahead to some of the NFL betting pointers for this weekend’s schedule.

Injury Report The phrase ‘next man up’ is one you’ll hear a lot from NFL coaches. It’s a brutal league and a brutal game, and here are some of the key injuries from Week 6: Darrell Taylor (DE, Seattle Seahawks): When Taylor left the Heinz Field turf strapped to a stretcher during the Sunday night loss in Pittsburgh, you would have been forgiven for fearing the worst. The good news is that he appears to have avoided serious injury. Amazingly, he has also not yet been ruled out of this week’s game vs New Orleans. Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys): Prescott has Comeback Player Of The year wrapped up and is now prominent in the race to be league MVP after leading the Cowboys to five straight wins. But he left Gillette Stadium on Sunday wearing a protective boot after throwing for 445 yards and three scores in an epic 35-29 overtime defeat of the Patriots. An MRI confirmed Prescott has a calf strain, but the good news is Dallas is heading into its bye week. Dak has time to recover before the Cowboys face the Vikings on October 31. Kareem Hunt (RB, Cleveland Browns): With Nick Chubb already ruled out of Cleveland’s matchup with 5-0 Arizona last Sunday, the Browns could ill-afford to lose his backfield running mate Kareem Hunt. That’s exactly what happened, however, with Hunt following Chubb onto the injury report with a calf injury. Hunt is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, terrible news for a team which is beset by injuries right now. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (LB, Cleveland Browns): Just a week after featuring in our Trending North section (which feels like a curse right now), the highly-touted rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain in that crushing 37-14 home loss to Arizona. He will miss multiple weeks and all of a sudden a promising Cleveland season risks falling apart. Baker Mayfield (QB, Cleveland Browns): Just to compound Cleveland’s misery in that loss to Arizona, they saw starting QB Mayfield re-aggravate a significant shoulder injury he has been dealing with in previous weeks. Mayfield has been wearing a harness to try and play through a torn labrum, and the beating he took on Sunday will not make things any easier. There are tough, and painful, times ahead. Kadarius Toney (WR, New York Giants): The Trending North curse strikes again - a week after lighting it up against the Cowboys, Toney left the game early after aggravating an ankle inury as the Giants were crushed at home by the Los Angeles Rams. His status for this Sunday vs Carolina is not yet known, but Toney’s injury is another major blow for a decimated receiving corps. Antonio Gibson (RB, Washington Football Team): Gibson is continuing to play through a stress fracture in his shin, and it will continue to hamper him (he left Sunday’s loss to Kansas City on multiple occasions). The injury needs rest to heal, three months of it to be precise. That is not happening any time soon so if you are thinking of including Gibson in any bets, do bear this in mind. Latavius Murray (RB, Baltimore Ravens): The Ravens are firing on all cylinders right now after that demolition of the Chargers, but an ankle injury to Murray could slow down their ground game a little. There is a chance he misses the Week 7 matchup with Cincinnati, and then completes his recovery during Baltimore’s upcoming bye week. Terrace Marshall Jr (WR, Carolina Panthers): Rookie receiver Marshall Jr is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with the Giants after suffering a concussion in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Vikings in Charlotte. At this stage the odds must be against him, but we did see Daniel Jones trotting out there last weekend just days after staggering off the field in Dallas. More on concussion protocol to come… Josh Myers (C, Green Bay Packers): Green Bay has not exactly been convincing in reeling off five victories since that opening-day rout at the hands of New Orleans. Things are not about to get any easier for the Pack after they lost starting center Myers to a knee injury in the win over Chicago last Sunday. He is expected to miss at least one week of action. Trending North

Running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans rushes for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry: If anybody was going to stop Buffalo right now, it was always going to be the incredible Henry. He rumbled for 143 yards and three scores on just 20 carries in a 34-31 Monday night win over the rampaging Bills. A stunning 126 of Henry’s yards on the ground came after contact - the man is virtually impossible to bring down. A 76-yard TD run also advertised that he has wheels as well as that awesome strength and power. If positional bias didn’t come into the MVP race, Derrick would be right in the mix. He is currently on pace to rush for more than 2200 yards in 2021 - astonishing stuff. Next up he faces a Kansas City defense which ranks 27th against the run this season - expect more good times in Nashville. Jacksonville Jaguars: Any team ending a 20-game losing streak merits inclusion here. Things are finally looking up for the much-maligned Urban Meyer and his quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They both have their first win in the pros, and they had to cross the pond to London to do it in a 23-20 nailbiter against the woeful Miami Dolphins. Things are a long way from rosy in Jacksonvile, but hopefully this gives Lawrence the confidence to really start showing why he was tabbed as a generational talent coming out of college. It also likely keeps Meyer in a job for a few more weeks. Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore looked like potentially the best team in football on Sunday in a comprehensive 34-6 dismantling of the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens have a potent mix offensively thanks to the dual threat that is MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. They were also superb defensively last weekend in totally shutting down Justin Herbert and a Charger offense which had just put up 47 vs Cleveland.

Lamar Jackson in action for the Baltimore Ravens