Liam Kelly previews Bournemouth's trip to Reading, picking out his best bet. He is expecting a comfortable away win for the top-of-the-table Cherries.

Bournemouth head into this game safe in the knowledge that they will remain at the top of the Championship no matter what happens on Saturday afternoon or night. Sitting five points clear in the table entering the weekend, Scott Parker's unbeaten side are looking to extend their four-game win streak in the league against Reading — a team with more issues than their comfortable mid-table position might suggest.

The Royals are 13th in the league despite posting some relegation-worthy underlying numbers, averaging 1.01 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.91 expected goals against (xGA) per game. Only strugglers Peterborough hold a weaker expected goal difference (xGD) in the second tier, highlighting the poor level of performance Reading are currently playing at. It has caught up with them in recent weeks, losing against Blackpool (xG: REA 0.77 - 2.79 BLP) and Blackburn (xG: BLA 1.98 - 0.57 REA) in their last two.

Now, Reading face the form team in the Championship. Yet to lose a match in the league this season, Bournemouth's strength has undoubtedly been their defensive unit, conceding a total of just eight goals in 14 matches. The data backs that up, too, allowing an average of 0.96 xGA per game. A scary thought on Halloween eve for Bournemouth's opponents is that they appear to be firing in attack during the recent win streak, netting eight times from 9.41 xGF in the four fixtures.

That is an incredibly potent mix, especially when facing one of the worst teams in the league from a data perspective, which makes the 10/13 available on BOURNEMOUTH TO WIN very appealing. It's difficult to see the areas in which Reading can cause the league-leaders problems. The same can't be said at the opposite end, though, so take the Cherries to end the game on top.

Reading v Bournemouth best bets and score prediction 2pts Bournemouth to win at 10/13 (Unibet) Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 2215 BST (28/10/21)