Jake Pearson casts his eye over Friday's European World Cup qualifiers, picking out his best bets.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying best bets 1pt Germany to win both halves against Romania at 21/20 (General) 1pt Both Teams To Score in Turkey v Norway at 5/6 (Mansion Bet)

Germany v Romania Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Germany 1/8 | Draw 13/2 | Romania 16/1 Joachim Low’s long reign in charge of Germany came to an end in the worst possible way for a German manager, getting knocked out of a major international tournament by England, but Hansi Flick’s tenure has begun without a hitch, winning each of his three matches, his side scoring 12 goals and conceding none. Albeit all games they would have been expected to win, Die Mannschaft have been ruthless under the former Bayern Munich manager, and the German national team look to have the spring back in their step. Group J has turned out to be far more competitive than many forecast it would, just six points separating the top four, with Romania, in third, having won three of their six matches.

A point behind Armenia, the Romanians will be desperate to snatch something from this match to gain the upper hand in the race for second spot. That is easier said than done however, as while the Germans only managed a 1-0 win over Romania in Bucharest, this is a new-look Germany side, one who will not think twice about putting a raft of goals past you and then adding a few more. That brings us to our recommended selection, and given the home team are around 1/8 to win the match, a price of 21/20 for GERMANY TO WIN BOTH HALVES catches the eye. CLICK HERE to back Germany to win both halves with Sky Bet Of the six halves that Germany have played since Flick took charge, they have won each, and are expected to do so again against a Romania side that will be unable to keep some incredible forward players at bay. Score prediction: Germany 4-0 Romania (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Turkey v Norway Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Turkey 23/20 | Draw 23/10 | Norway 11/5 ‘Dark horses’ to win the competition, the European Championship couldn’t really have gone any worse for Turkey, crashing out at the group stage with zero points, conceding eight and scoring just once. Things haven’t exactly gone from bad to worse, but results since haven’t been the most encouraging, drawing with Montenegro, beating Gibraltar as expected, before a 6-1 hammering at the hands of the Netherlands most recently; a particularly poignant result given it was Turkey’s 4-2 victory over the Dutch in this qualification campaign that made many people sit up and take note. The one constant in Turkey games however, is goals. Turkey’s six World Cup qualifiers so far have seen 29 goals, the most in European World Cup qualifying.

Norway sit second in group G, one place and two points ahead of Turkey, having won four of their six qualifying matches. Their one defeat came against Turkey, but a 1-1 draw against group leaders Netherlands must be seen as a positive result. Norway don’t concede that many - their goals against record actually better than the Netherlands - but over half the goals they have conceded came against this young Turkey side, and it could prove difficult to keep them at bay once more. The stakes are high for this game, with a win taking Norway five points clear of Turkey with three games remaining, while a defeat would take the race for second out of their hands. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score with Sky Bet Whichever way this match goes though, goals should be forthcoming, and a price of 5/6 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes plenty of appeal. Score prediction: Turkey 2-1 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

