Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour
Our preview of Faroe Islands v Scotland with best bets

Faroe Islands v Scotland tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:06 · MON October 11, 2021

Scotland are in prime position to seal second spot in their World Cup qualifying group, and Jake Osgathorpe expects them to win handily on Tuesday.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying

1.5pts Scotland to win to nil at 10/11 (Mansion Bet)

Scotland have put themselves in an excellent position to make the elimination stage of World Cup qualifying, with a 3-2 victory over Israel moving them four points ahead of their closest rivals.

Steve Clarke's side aren't going to catch Denmark, who have won all seven qualifiers and are yet to concede a goal, but securing second place would be a fantastic result.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Main Event

Faroe Islands 10/1 | Draw 4/1 | Scotland 3/10

With Israel playing Moldova, Scotland know a win here is a must against a Faroe Islands team who have lost every game against teams not called Moldova.

The Scots beat Austria 1-0 in their last away outing, and given the way in which the Faroe Islands have struggled to create chances and score goals in this qualifying campaign, SCOTLAND TO WIN TO NIL appeals at a shade of odds on.

The Faroe Islands have scored just four goals in seven games, but three of those have come against Moldova, meaning they have netted just one goal in five games against the better teams in Group F.

Three of Scotland's four wins in qualifying have come to nil, including a 4-0 victory in the reverse game at Hampden Park.

The Scots are buoyant and full of confidence, and should make light work of their minnow opponents.

Faroe Islands v Scotland best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Scotland to win to nil at 10/11 (Mansion Bet)

Score prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Scotland (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Odds correct at 1240 BST (11/10/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

