Steve Clarke's side aren't going to catch Denmark, who have won all seven qualifiers and are yet to concede a goal, but securing second place would be a fantastic result.

Scotland have put themselves in an excellent position to make the elimination stage of World Cup qualifying, with a 3-2 victory over Israel moving them four points ahead of their closest rivals.

With Israel playing Moldova, Scotland know a win here is a must against a Faroe Islands team who have lost every game against teams not called Moldova.

The Scots beat Austria 1-0 in their last away outing, and given the way in which the Faroe Islands have struggled to create chances and score goals in this qualifying campaign, SCOTLAND TO WIN TO NIL appeals at a shade of odds on.

The Faroe Islands have scored just four goals in seven games, but three of those have come against Moldova, meaning they have netted just one goal in five games against the better teams in Group F.

Three of Scotland's four wins in qualifying have come to nil, including a 4-0 victory in the reverse game at Hampden Park.

The Scots are buoyant and full of confidence, and should make light work of their minnow opponents.