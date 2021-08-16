Just four players remain in the quest for double-start major glory, with Gerwyn Price odds-on favourite to defend his title ahead of fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton. But will the duo book their place in the final?

Here's all the stats you need to know for both semi-finals and the tips will follow very soon...

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix semi-finals

1pt Clayton to win, score over 3.5 180s and have a checkout over 105.5 at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Price v Bunting tip to follow

World Grand Prix: Friday October 8

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Best of seven sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Jonny Clayton (2/5) v Danny Noppert (2/1)

Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-0)

2021 SEASON STATS

2021 Titles (TV) : 4-0 (2-0)

: 4-0 (2-0) Three-Dart Average (2021) : 98.68 – 96.22

: 98.68 – 96.22 180s per leg (2021) : 0.27 – 0.26

: 0.27 – 0.26 Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021) : 42.06% - 38.36%

: 42.06% - 38.36% 100+ checkout per leg won (2021): 12.82% - 12.75%

WORLD GRAND PRIX 2021 STATS

Average: 93.83 - 94.51

93.83 - 94.51 180s: 6 - 10

6 - 10 Double-in %: 51% (45/89) - 48% (41/86)

51% (45/89) - 48% (41/86) Checkout %: 65% (30/46)- 53% (26/49)

65% (30/46)- 53% (26/49) 100+ Checkouts: 6 - 5

Routes to the semi-finals:

JONNY CLAYTON

DANNY NOPPERT

Unless you're coming into this event cold at the business end of proceedings, you'll have no doubt been mightily impressed with a 'new' Danny Noppert, who has looked more like a potential major winner than ever before.

As Wayne Mardle eluded to in his summary of last night's action, the usually quiet Noppie has shown real character that we've not previously seen on stage since he crossed from the BDO back in 2018 and if he can reach his first ever televised ranking final then his career will be launched onto a new level.

As you can see above, his stats have been consistently brilliant throughout the tournament from both a scoring and doubling point of view at each end of a leg, while his three-dart average of 94.51 is the highest of the four remaining players.

He's pretty much put all of his opponents - including Michael van Gerwen - to the sword but he'll need another big performance to see off Jonny Clayton, who has also been imperious so far.

Even when the Ferret was up against it against Krzysztof Ratajski last night when trailing 2-1 in sets following a horrendous busting of 134 in a crucial leg, he won six of the next seven legs to power through and only once did he miss a starting double in that run.

His doubling stats at both ends of a leg in general have been phenomenal and if he ups the scoring side of his game to his usual levels then he could border on unplayable in this format. Of course it's never easy to put all the pieces of the jigsaw together in one performance but I feel his experience of winning the Masters and Premier League this season will also count for a lot when the pressure builds.

Even if Clayton wins 4-0 - which I'm sure he won't - his Player Performance targets of over 3.5 180s and a checkout of more than 105.5 would be fairly easy for him to obtain, so the hardest bit is the victory. That comes to 6/4 but if you want to be bolder, you can get 4/1 on over 4.5 180s and a checkout of more than 121.5,

Gerwyn Price (1/5) v Stephen Bunting (7/2)

Overall Head to Head (TV): 7-4 (1-1)

7-4 (1-1) 2021 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (1-0)

SEASON STATS

2021 Titles (TV): 4-0 (0-0)

4-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.16 – 93.68

99.16 – 93.68 180s per leg (2021): 0.30 – 0.26

0.30 – 0.26 Checkout percentage (Stage Events 2021): 41.14% - 44.93%

41.14% - 44.93% 100+ checkout per leg won (2021): 11.55% - 16.38%

WORLD GRAND PRIX 2021 STATS

Average: 93.86 - 90.92

93.86 - 90.92 180s: 10 - 14

10 - 14 Double-in %: 50% (38/76) - 34% (41/120)

50% (38/76) - 34% (41/120) Checkout %: 40% (25/62)- 44% (27/62)

40% (25/62)- 44% (27/62) 100+ Checkouts: 4 - 9

Routes to the semi-finals:

GERWYN PRICE

STEPHEN BUNTING

